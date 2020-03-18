The fear of Coronavirus is badly impacting the film industries across the country. The release plans are now going for changes. Recently, Akshay Kumar's much-hyped Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to be released on 24 March, and Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham releases were pushed and now Vijay's Master too is ready to follow suit.

Going by the latest rumours in the tinsel town, Master was scheduled for release on 9 April. The makers of the film have now planning to postpone the release over the fears of Coronavirus. The Tamil Nadu government has ordered for the complete shutdown of theatres and malls till 31 March. With such uncertainty situation in hand, the producer seems to be not ready to take any chances as releasing the film when the nation is battling such a situation might back fire, from the commercial point of view.

New Release Date

The rumours say that Master is might be released on 15 or 22 May. A formal news is yet to be announced, but the plans have been reportedly locked in. Nonetheless, the trailer of the Tamil movie, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will hit the internet on 22 March.

Master is a crime drama with a message to the society. The movie is expected to throw light at the drug menace and how its impact on society in large, especially youths. Vijay plays the role of a professor, while Malavika Mohanan plays his love interest.

Vijay Sethupathi is the villain in Master, which has Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Ramya Subramanian, Nassar, Ramya Subramanian and others are in the cast.

Impact of Coronavirus in India

Globally, the COVID-19, which originated in China, has killed 7,988 and 82,763 have recovered from it, as per the latest data. In India, the Total number of confirmed cases has risen to 147 and there is only one confirmed case in Tamil Nadu.