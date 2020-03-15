The Master movie audio launch has begun and it's been a journey already. The audio launch has been highly anticipated by all Thalapathy Vijay fans. With Oru Kutti Story and Vaathi which released earlier, it has built more excitement amongst the audiences.

The audio launch was off to a dazzling start, especially with an emotional moment shared between Vijay and his parents on stage. The cast and crew of the film who came on stage as well had all good things to say about the superstar.

Master audio launch gets an emotional start

There has been a lot of talk around Master's audio launch especially because of it going through a major format change following the Coronavirus outbreak. What was initially supposed to be an event in the presence of fans and the press has become a closed-door event. Without the fans or the press, the audio launch is being conducted in Chennai. The film stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Manohanan and will release in April this year

The launch began with a performance by Lydian Nadhaswaram aka "Little Master" who paid a short tribute to the actor. Vijay's parents then came on stage to speak about the film, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar. Father SA Chandrasekhar was very surprised because he didn't think he would have to come on stage.

The proud parents were both so happy on their son's achievement. Vijay's mother also said that Oru Kutti Story was her favourite song in the film. When asked, "What do you expect from Vijay as a mother?" She simply said, "I just want a hug from him." Vijay came on stage and fulfilled the request.

"Enaku Vijay kitta oru hug venum!"

Thalapathy walks up to the stage. ?

Shantanu Bhagyaraj talked about Vijay, and how the actor helped him during his wedding and that he considered the actor to be his brother.

Arjun Das was starstruck by Vijay talking about his admiration for the actor. He still didn't know if it was a dream.

Malavika Manohanan Vijay's co-star in Master spoke in Tamil and called the actor the humblest person and that it was a dream come true to work with him, "This is the first time I am talking in Tamil on stage. If I say something wrong, please forgive me. Vijay sir, it's been an absolute dream come true working with you. It didn't feel like I was working with one of the biggest stars in the country. You are the humblest co-star I have ever worked with. Very sweet and supportive."

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander talked about how he was learning from Vijay and his association with the actor going back many years, "Last but not least, Thalapathy Vijay sir. My big break after 3 was Kaththi. Now after almost 4-5 years, I have worked with him on Master."

We're yet to see what Vijay will say about the film.