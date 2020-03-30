The nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak has emerged as a silver lining with a drastic improvement in the quality of air in the national capital. According to data collected by the US Embassy in New Delhi, even though the air quality index (AQI) was in "unhealthy" category from 7 am to 9 am, it became moderate as the day proceeded.

AQI stood in good category at 47

With no vehicles plying on the road or industries coughing up noxious smoke, the AQI in the national capital currently stands at 58, which falls in the moderate category. "The air quality is acceptable; however, pollution in this range may pose a moderate health concern for a very small number of individuals," the advisory by the embassy stated.

People who are unusually sensitive to ozone or particle pollution may experience respiratory symptoms, it added. According to System of Air Quality and Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI stood in good category at 47. "Enjoy the day," its advisory stated.

The improvement in air quality can be attributed to a western disturbance, low vehicular traffic and gusty winds. Weather will also be pleasant today with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering over 32 and 17 degrees. The wind moved at the speed of twenty-one kilometre per hour. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "partly cloudy sky" for March 30.