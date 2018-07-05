The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder investigation of renowned Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh alleged that four top leaders of a pro-Hindutva outfit were involved in hatching the murder plot. In a major breakthrough, the SIT sleuths have also claimed that a retired Indian Army colonel, who joined the pro-Hindutva outfit, is one of the four suspects.

"There is a suspicion that a retired Army Colonel, who became a member of a pro-Hindutva outfit is one of the four men who hatched the plot," a SIT source told The News Minute.

While mentioning seven names in the FIR, the SIT officials have also been gathering evidence against the four pro-Hindutva outfit leaders. It is believed that they were involved in ordering Amol Kale, a suspect in the murder case, to kill Lankesh last year.

Amol Kale was shown several speeches made by Gauri Lankesh by these four persons. After instigating Kale, they convinced him that Gauri Lankesh was to be killed as she had made derogatory statements against the Hindu religion and Hindu gods," the SIT source was quoted as saying by TNM.

Reports suggest that soon after six people were arrested in connection with the murder case, the pro-Hindutva outfit has been trying to protect its leaders. "One of the people we are looking for is Nihal alias Dada. At least three of the four men are being shielded by this organization which is funding them while they remain underground," SIT source added.

The murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh had created a nation-wide outrage last year. She was shot dead in front of her house in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. Lankesh was a renowned Kannada journalist and activist known for her strong anti-Hindutva stand.

Although there have been several major breakthroughs in the murder case, the SIT have not yet found the murder weapon and the bike used by the killer, India Today reported.