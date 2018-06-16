Just days after a photograph of Parashuram Waghmare and Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik went viral, the pro-Hindutva outfit has now started a fundraising campaign for the family of Gauri Lankesh's shooter.

"Can you not share a portion of your earnings, a morsel of your food with patriots? Parashuram Waghmore's family is in a financial crunch. Please help them by donating money," the Facebook post said.

Muthalik had earlier claimed that he did not know Waghmore, but, in a surprising turn of events, Sri Ram Sene posted a photograph of the shooter along with an account number through which people can donate money, reports The News Minute.