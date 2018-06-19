Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is currently celebrating her final year in college. She will be graduating from Ardingly college in Sussex, London this year and mom Gauri Khan took some out from her busy schedule and recently flew off to the country to be a part of her daughter's celebration. And together, the mother-daughter duo have set the internet on fire with their sizzling pictures which have now gone viral.

Last week, Gauri Khan, who often shares pictures of Suhana on Instagram, uploaded a couple of photos from the celebration. The 18-year-old was looking smokingly hot in a shimmering silver one side off shoulder thigh slit dress which she paired it with matching stilettos. She left her long locks down and wore a minimal make-up.

Her mother, on the other hand, kept it casual wearing a blue denim, white top and a multi-pocketed jacket. The mother-daughter duo were seen posing for a photograph and Suhana, as always, managed to grab eye balls and took the internet by storm with her stunning looks.

In one of the pictures that surfaced on the internet, Suhana Khan was seen posing alongside a guy friend flashing an enchanting smile to the camera. In another picture, Suhana and her girl friend were oozing hotness.

Earlier, on Suhana's 18th birthday on May 22, Gauri Khan shared a jaw-dropping picture of her daughter that stole the hearts of many on social media.

Earlier this year, Gauri Khan revealed about Suhana's first project and said, "Suhana will be shooting for a magazine, I don't want to reveal the name, and that's the most exciting thing I am looking forward to."

While it is still uncertain whether Suhana will enter Bollywood soon like her good friend Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday, SRK had earlier said that he can see the zeal in her of becoming an actress.

Her superstar dad also said that he will be supportive of her decision but stressed on a point that she needs to complete her education first before doing anything.

Meanwhile, take a look the breathtaking pictures of Suhana celebrating at the final year event along with her friends.