Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and one of the most famous Bollywood star kids, is quite popular on social media. The 18-year-old shares a lot of pictures from her daily life on her Instagram and the fans love it.

A recent photo of Suhana with her interior-designer-mom Gauri Khan has grabbed a lot of attention on the internet. The all-grown-up Suhana looks stunning in the picture beside her mother. Gauri shared the picture on her Instagram, she captioned it as: "Partying ....enjoying the final year of Ardingly (sic)."

Gauri frequently shares pictures of her children, including elder son Aryan, Suhana and the youngest son AbRam.

Recently, Suhana Khan celebrated her 18th birthday on May 22, with her parents Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in New York. Another special member, who accompanied them to the city, was Karan Johar, who is extremely close to the Khans. The filmmaker treats Shah Rukh's children as his own and was there to celebrate her birthday.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram to wish Suhana on her birthday. The actor shared a silhouette picture of Suhana jumping up in a beautiful pose and he wrote, "Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u"

Earlier, a video of Suhana acting in a play had gone viral on the internet. In the video clip, she was seen performing the role of Cinderella. Speaking of Suhana Khan taking up acting as a career, Shah Rukh Khan had once said that his kids were free to choose their line of work, but only after completing their education. Suhana is currently studying in London.