Days after the Hyderabad veterinary doctor was gang-raped and murdered, another incident has shocked Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. A 20-year-old gang-rape victim was set ablaze on Thursday, December 5, in Sindupur village area by a group of men who raped her in March. The rape accused, along with his friends who were out on bail, took the victim outside her village into the fields and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire.

Victim suffers 90% burns, shifted to Lucknow hospital

Police rushed to the spot. The woman was taken to a nearby government hospital where she was in a critical condition. The victim has suffered 90 percent burns and has now been shifted to Lucknow for further treatment. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case, the main accused, Shivam Trivedi, is still absconding.

'Four arrested, main accused absconding': Police

The police said, "Four people have been arrested in connection with the case, main accused Shivam Trivedi is still absconding. Earlier, Vikrant Vir, Senior police official from Unnao said in a NDTV report, "We got the information in the morning. The woman gave the names of the accused. We have formed teams to arrest the accused. Three men have already been arrested. We are on a lookout for two other men," reported ANI.

Earlier in March, the woman who was gangraped, filed an FIR against two men for raping and filming the act. The local court intervened after which the FIR was filed in Rae Bareli district.

Hyderabad horror

On Thursday, November 28, the burnt body of a veterinary doctor was found at the outskirts of Shadnagar. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Cyberabad police have arrested four people in connection with suspected rape and murder of the veterinary doctor within 24 hours. The police have arrested a lorry driver, cleaner and two others. It is alleged that the suspects had planned to rape the doctor as they were watching her from the time she parked her bike near the toll plaza. They also punctured her bike tyres to trap her.