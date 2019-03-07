HBO has amazed everyone by dropping the full-length trailer of Game of Thrones season eight. As of now, Game of Thrones is literally the biggest and most popular show in the entire television history. Several fans have already started to rewatch all the seasons so that they will remember every major thing that has happened so far.

At the same time, there are several newbies who are planning to start watching Game of Thrones before season eight will air on HBO in April. So, if you are among those who just wish to remember stuff from the previous season or if you are just starting to watch the epic fantasy drama show, then you must know about all the three noble family houses of Westeros and the major characters that belong to them:

House Stark:

"Winter is Coming" with a motto that no matter the circumstances – is always relevant, House of Stark ruled as the kings in the North for thousands of years. Seated in the Castle of Winterfell, House Stark is known to be the oldest of the seven kingdoms. Several years before the Targaryen took over the Seven Kingdoms, it was the Starks who ruled as the Kings in the North. After the Targaryen's, Starks were made the Lords of Winterfell or the Wardens of the North.

Members:

Eddard Stark — He was the Warden of the North but was executed in the very first season by the orders of King Joffrey Baratheon.

Catelyn Stark — Catelyn was Eddard's loyal wife. After Eddard's death, she marched along with her son but was killed in the "Red Wedding" episode by Raymund Frey.

Robb Stark — Robb was Eddard and Catelyn's oldest son. He was also executed along with his mother by Roose Bolton.

Sansa Stark — Sansa is the oldest daughter of Ed and Catelyn. She was betrothed to King Joffrey but as of season eight, she is sitting in North along with her remaining family members and closest allies.

Bran Stark — Bran is one of the most important characters of Game of Thrones. He was made crippled in the very first episode but as it turned out, he has the ability to warg himself. Over the years, several have stated that Bran is the Night King.

Jon Snow — In the beginning, Jon was considered as the bastard son of Eddard but as it turned out, Jon is Eddard's sister's first born. He is also a Targaryen and a true heir to the throne.

House Lannister:

Seated out of the Casterly Rock, the principle house of the western lands – the Lannisters ruled the west until the Targaryens invaded and conquered the seven kingdoms. With a golden lion against a field of crimson, their motto is "hear me roar," however their unofficial motto, which is as well known as the official one, is "A Lannister always pays his debts." Being one of the oldest dynasties, richest and the most powerful – the royal family, sure does have a lot of secrets to keep!

Members:

Tywin Lannister: He was the Lord of Casterly Rock and was later murdered by his own son.

Cersei Lannister: Cersei's is Tywin's eldest daughter and as of season seven/eight, she is the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

Jaime Lannister: He is Cersei's twin brother and also the father of their illegitimate children. He has always followed Cersei but from the recently released trailer, it looks like he has turned against her.

Tyrion Lannister: Tyrion is one of the most important characters in Game of Thrones. He was first accused of killing Cersei's first born and later he ran away and found himself serving the Dragon Queen.

House Targaryen:

The Targerians are the blood of the dragons who have descended from the ancient nobility – Valyria. A red three-headed dragon set against a black field, House Targaryen's sigil stands out with only one motto – "Fire and Blood." They ruled the seven kingdoms of Westeros for 300 years before House Baratheon and House Stark came together to lead a rebellion to depose their reign. With Daenerys as the last woman standing, will House Targaryen escape its impending doom? This will be revealed with the final season of Game of Thrones.

Members:

Daenerys Targaryen: Daenerys is the daughter of Aerys II Targaryen, famously known as the Mad King. As of season seven, she is headed to the North along with Jon to defeat the Night King.

The fate of these main Houses of Game of Thrones will be fully revealed when the award-winning fantasy drama will return this April. Viewers will be able to stream the final season on HBO, Star World, HotStar, and other streaming services.