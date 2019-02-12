The internet is filled with some crazy Game of Thrones season eight theories. For instance, there were speculations that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will become the Night King and put an end to all the terrors of White Walkers. Now, fans are speculating that Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) is going to give her child to the Night King and her good deeds will immortalize her in all of the Westeros.

In Game of Thrones season seven, it was shown how Cersei reveals to her brother and partner Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) by gestures, that she is pregnant with his child. There are several fans who think that Cersei only manipulated her lover in order to keep him at the King's Landing but there are several who think that the Lannister Queen is surely pregnant.

For an instant, let us assume that Cersei Lannister is actually pregnant. So, what is going to happen to her child once it is born? As per a recent fan theory, Cersei's child could be the key to stopping the Night King. The only way to do so would be to give away her child.

A Redditor projects his Game of Thrones wild theory by asking a question about Cersei surviving the only battle that matters by offering her child to the Night King and by doing this, and in turn, she "ends up ruling everything like she always wanted?"

In other popular belief, fans have speculated that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will give her and Jon Snow's child to the Night King. As of now, there is no certainty that Daenerys is actually pregnant but there are some speculations supporting this crazy theory.

For instance, as per some theories, a pact is already been made between the White Walkers and the humans. In Game of Thrones season 8, the White Walkers will return to the Land of Always Winter as long as they will receive periodic sacrifices. Given the fact that others are not as loyal to the cause as Daenerys and Jon, they may sacrifice their child for the greater good.

It should be noted that in Game of Thrones season 1, Daenerys has already lost her first unborn son. However, she later gave birth to three dragons, one of which died in season seven. So, if she conceives a child in season eight, chances are pretty slim that she will offer her child to the Night King.