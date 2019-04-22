Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" aired earlier today and we have to say if this is what we got to see in just the second episode then we simply cannot wait to see the rest of the episodes of this brilliant fantasy drama series.

The following article has major spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2:

The episode started by Jaime Lannister coming under crucifixion for his past deeds. Daenerys Targaryen reminds him of how he cowardly slit the throat of her father and watched him die. Even Sansa Stark spoke against Jaime and told everyone that he fought her father, Ned Stark, on the road and betrayed everyone's trust. It was, however, Bran Stark's dialogue which won our applause. When Jaime defended his actions and stated that whatever he did in the past was for the sake of his family, for this Bran simply stated: "The things I do for love."

This is the same dialogue which Jaime said to his sister Cersei Lannister back in season 1 when he pushed Bran from the top of the tower.

It was Brienne of Tarth who comes to Jaime's rescue and tells Sansa how he saved her honor and in doing so, he lost his fighting hand. Sansa obviously trusts Brienne and accepts Jaime to fight alongside their family.

It was around the same time when Jaime Lannister tells everyone that his sister, Cersei, has lied to them that she will be sending an army to the North. Upon knowing this, Daenerys shows her anger towards Tyrion Lannister and tells him that he is either a traitor or a fool. For which, Tyrion simply states that he is a fool for trusting his sister. Daenerys even questions his loyalty and doubts herself for appointing him as her Hand.

Then we see Gendry in the workplace where he is making the weapons. But when Arya approaches him and enquires him about the secret weapon, he stats that she should stay in the crypts along with the rest of the woman as it will be safe down under. Arya gives him a fitting reply by telling him that she has seen several faces of death and is waiting to see this new one as well.

In the next scene, we see Bran Stark sitting by the Godswood and Jaime approaches him. Jaime asks for his forgiveness but Bran tells him that he is not angry at him anymore as if would not have pushed him from the top of the tower then he would have never become this Three-Eyed-Raven. When Jaime asks why he did not tell the others that it was he who pushed him. Bran simply replies, "You won't be able to help us in this fight if I let them murder you first." But when Jaime asks for afterward, Bran simply asks him how can he be sure that there will be any afterward? Well, it surely means that in the coming episodes of Game of Thrones we are going to see the death of Ser Jaime Lannister and I am sure, there are hundreds of fans who aren't ready for this.

Ser Jorah Mormont then approaches a troubled Daenerys and tells him how he despised in the beginning when she chose Tyrion as her Hand. He, however, tells her that in spite of all the mistakes, Tyrion remains the best possible Hand she can ask for. Jorah also tells her that she should go and break the ice with Sansa Stark as it will bring them no good if they are on the opposite track.

We see Sansa Stark in one of the halls where she is busy discussing the plans with one of her senior knights. Daenerys approaches her talks her about their journey and how it should be a woman to rule the Iron Throne. For a second, we think that Sansa has forgotten everything and wishes to resolve but soon she tells her that after winning the Iron Throne, she would want no control of hers in the North. This would surely have stung Daenerys to her core.

Tormund, Edd, and the remaining member of Brotherhood finally come to the Winterfell and Tormund tells Jon Snow (or Aegon Targaryen) that the Night King will come here by the next sunrise. This makes Jon Snow and rest of them to come together and discuss their plans against the Night King and here we finally got to know what exactly the Night King wants!

"They're coming... We have dragonglass and Valyrian Steel... But there are too many of them...Far too many," Jon says. "Our enemy doesn't tire...doesn't stop... doesn't feel..."

It was at this moment when we hear Bran Stark's plan and everything finally comes together. Over the years, fans had this crazy theory about Bran and the Night King. We first thought that Night King is Bran Stark from a different timeline but as it turns out, Night King wishes to kill Bran Stark for one simple reason.

Jon Snow suggests that it is too difficult to kill all the White Walkers so they should try to kill the Night King instead. As per him, if they kill him, every White Walker will be at rest. Here Bran suggests that they should use him as bait as he knows what Night King wants.

"He'll come for me. He's tried before, many times with many Three-Eyed Ravens," Bran says and when Samwell Tarly asks what Night King exactly wants Bran replies, "An endless night... He wants to erase this world, and I am its memory."

Well, if this is not the coolest thing in Game of Thrones then I don't know what is! This single dialogue proves Bran's importance in the show and at the same time, this suggests that Night King has actually waged the war against the Men for many times in past and every time he was defeated.

The next 10 minutes of the episode proved why HBO has the greatest showrunners and writers of all time. We all know that the Night King's army will be at the doorstep by sunrise and what our champions decide to do? They stay together, gets drunk, and sings old songs about the Dead Kings!

Jaime Lannister finally knighted Brienne of Tarth and won applause from the fans and by Tormund, Tyrion, and others. Jaime has surely come a long way and it proves why his death won't be appreciated by any fan.

As the end approaches, we also see Arya Stark getting intimate with Gendry for the first time. Over the years, fans have rooted for these two and now it has finally happened and we will learn in the next episode how it actually turns out for both of them.

In the final minutes of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2, Jon Snow finally tells Daenerys Targaryen about his parentage. He tells her how Bran and Sam told him that he is Aegon Targaryen. But Daenerys remains the stubborn she is and tells him that he learned about this from his brother and his best friend — two people who would simply manipulate him. She also tells him that if all this is true then it makes him the true heir to the Iron Throne.

In the final scene of the episode, we see hundreds of thousands of White Walkers arriving at the Winterfell and it is the start of the biggest war anyone has ever seen.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 will air next Sunday night.