Game of Thrones season 8 is been helmed as one of the most talked about TV show of all time. In the very first episode of season eight, we saw Daenerys Targaryen making herself at home in Winterfell. However, we did not get to see Night King in any capacity. There is a recent crazy theory that suggests that Night King is coming to the Winterfell to make Daenerys his queen.

There are several theories about Night King in Game of Thrones. In Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 titled "Winterfell," Night King was nowhere presence but as we all know, he has already destroyed the Wall and as per Tormund, Night King will be on the doors of the Winterfell by the end of the second episode.

As of now, no one knows anything about Night King's true intentions. There were theories in the past that Bran Stark is the Night King and the former is just going to use the time travel to change everything. At the same time, there were theories that suggested that Jon Snow will give himself to the Night King and will replace him as the commander of the White Walkers.

We all know that the Reddit is full of some crazy theories and fans of Game of Thrones surely have some crazy ideas. As per a recent fan theory, Night King is coming to the Winterfell to make Daenerys Targaryen his queen. To understand more of this, we have to go back and discuss one of an earlier episode from season two.

Back in Game of Thrones season 2, we saw that Daenerys Targaryen had a vision in which she saw the throne covered in ice. When she reached out to embrace it, we heard the screams of her dragons from a distant corner. To save her children, she abandoned the throne and returned to the tent with her babies and Khal Drogo.

"S2 vision three: Dany in the tent with Drogo and baby. She makes the decision to leave to be reunited with her dragons and the warlock says, 'You'll be with your dragons through winter, summer, and winter again.' Sometime in season eight I think that she is pregnant with Jon's baby (but the theory still works if she's not pregnant) and she will make the decision to leave Jon (and possibly baby Jon) to be with her dragons," claims the Redditor.

Yes, this does sound like a farfetched theory but just imagine for a second if it comes true and we see Daenerys Targaryen going beyond the wall and finally turning into Night Queen. At the same time, she has not lost any battle ever and maybe she will lose the last battle?

Whatever the scenario is, it would be interesting to see Emilia Clarke portraying Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones season eight episode 2.