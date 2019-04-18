HBO's Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams recently talked about the time when she used to have suicidal thoughts.

Earlier this month, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner talked about going into depression and even thinking about committing suicide while she played the iconic character of Sansa Stark. Following this, the 22-year-old Maisie has also opened up about the time several years ago in which she had suicidal thoughts.

During Maisie's recent interview with Lewis Howes, she talked about the overwhelming feeling she faced while playing Arya Stark. It all started when Maisie was only 15 years old and was surrounded by all the negative thoughts and everything seemed dark to her.

"It started just in my head and I would think of something and cringe and feel disappointed and I'd be like, 'I hate myself.' And then it started getting worse and worse and worse...," Maisie said.

Maisie Williams added that the thoughts inside her head were getting so overwhelming that she was saying those things out loud and couldn't even realize them. She said that she also suffered from anxiety and has even attended therapy sessions. Not only this, she has been on medication to deal with all the anxiety.

"I was just dead-set on being self-destructive – I never really had a good relationship with substances anyway. And then it just all started to sort of come out in those few months. And I just got very, very sad. And yes I had a lot of overwhelming feelings of not really wanting to be here."

You can check Maisie Williams' hour-long interview below:

