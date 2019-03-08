Samsung, earlier in the week, unveiled 2019 flagship phones Galaxy S10e, S10 and the S10+ and, now they are finally available for purchase in India.

As part of the launch offers, the company is offering several lucrative deals, upgrade programme and several others to attract consumers to buy the new Galaxy S10. They come with several upgrades over the Galaxy S10 both in terms of the design and internal hardware.

Even Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio have announced special 4G data vouchers along with unlimited calling support.

For the unaware, the Galaxy S10e is being offered one variant (6GB RAM+ 128GB storage) for a competitive price of Rs 55,900. On the other hand, the generic Galaxy S10 will come in—8GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM +512GB storage—for Rs 66,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

The top-end Galaxy S10+ is being offered in three options—8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage—for Rs 73,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 series?

Samsung's Galaxy S10 series marks the ten year anniversary of the Galaxy S series, and they reflect the innovation Samsung has done carve out a mark of itself in the highly competitive mobile industry. The new Galaxy S10 models are of one of the most powerful, beautiful and yet costs way less than the arch-rival Apple iPhone XS series. If you are in the market to buy the new flagship phone, then the Galaxy S10 will not disappoint. My personal favourite among the three is the Galaxy S10e.

The Galaxy S10e is the smallest of the three but is as good as the other S10 series models. It boasts with Infinity-O Display having a punch-hole camera in the top-left corner. It has 5.8-inch super AMOLED-based flat full HD+ screen, dual primary camera (12MP standard + 16MP wide angle), 10MP selfie camera, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable up to 512GB) and 3,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S10e flaunts premium screen and shell made with a good blend of glass and metal, which also supports wireless charging capability. It also comes with IP68 certification, meaning you can take it for a dip in the swimming pool and take photos underwater, but not for long, as it can survive for up to 30 minutes for close to 1.5 meters.

Another notable attribute of the Galaxy S10e is that its power button, which also happens to be the home for the capacitive fingerprint sensor, a first for any Samsung phone to date. You just have to touch the power button to automatically unlock the screen.

The standard Galaxy S10 also comes with punch-hole camera design dubbed as Infinity-O display. It sports a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ super AMOLED curved screen having a small hole in the top right corner for the front shooter and the rest will be covered by the working display. Like the Galaxy S9, it will have dual-edge display cascading into the right and left sides and meet at the middle of the frame. On the top and the back, there will be bezels, but much slimmer than the predecessor, as the camera has moved little down.

Also, for the first time ever, Samsung has incorporated ultrasonic 3D in-screen fingerprint sensor, a little above the base of the screen for easy access to the fingers/thumb for authentication. It can be noted that this is Qualcomm security technology and is more advanced than we see in Vivo or OnePlus phones in the market right now, as the former uses sound to screen all the unique ridges of finger for more accuracy and rest assured, it will be very difficult to fool the Galaxy S10 with fake 2D finger impression.

On the back, it will have a glass-and-metal blended premium shell with three horizontally aligned camera (12 MP standard + 16 MP ultra wide + 13 MP telephoto) module with laser autofocus and LED flash at the top and Samsung engraving below.

Under-the-hood, it is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB and 3,400mAh battery. Like previous years, Samsung is likely to offer Galaxy S10 in Exynos processor in select markets including India and Snapdragon processor in US and China, among other regions. But, the rest of the features will be the same as the Snapdragon variant.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is said to have pretty much similar design language as the S10, but one key difference is that it has a bigger 6.4-inch Quad HD+ super AMOLED full view curved display, larger battery capacity and also a dual camera in the front. Everything will remain the same.

It will house a triple camera, one 12 MP wide-angle, 16 MP ultra-wide angle and a 12 MP telephoto sensor with laser autofocus and LED flash. It will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/512GB/1TB and 4,100mAh battery.

Like previous years, Samsung is offering Galaxy S10 series in Exynos 9820 processor in select markets including India, but rest of the features will be the same as the Snapdragon 855 variant.

There is also a special edition Galaxy S10+, which is said to boast premium ceramic shell on the back and come with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. Rest of the features will be the same as the original Galaxy S10+.

Another most interesting batter feature shared by all Galaxy S10 series models is the PowerShare. It offers reverse charge capability, meaning if your friend owns a phone with wireless charging capability, but is run out of power, he/she can place it on your fully charged Galaxy S10 series phone to power up the former. It can even charge a smartwatch provided it has WPC Qi wireless charging certification.

All the audiophiles will be happy to note that all the three Galaxy S10 series come with 3.5mm jack, making it one of the very few in the market to such feature in a flagship phone.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 series: