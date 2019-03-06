As advertised, Samsung launched the new Galaxy S10 series in India, but sadly there was no mention of the S10 G5 model and Galaxy Fold.

The company announced that all storage and colour variants of Galaxy S10 series will be making their way to authorised stores later this week on March 8.

The top-end Galaxy S10+ will be available in 1TB, 512GB and 128GB storage variants for Rs 1,17,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 73,900 respectively. The 1TB and 512GB variants are being offered in luxurious ceramic white and ceramic black colours respectively, whereas the 128GB variant will come in premium prism black, prism white and prism blue options.

The Galaxy S10's 512GB variant will set you back by Rs 84,900 and comes in prism white colour, whereas the 128GB costs Rs 66,900 come in colours-- prism black, prism white and prism blue colours.

On the other hand, Galaxy S10e comes with only 128GB storage variant in prism black and prism white colours. It is priced at Rs 55,900.

As a part of the launch offer, Samsung Galaxy Buds will be offered to consumers at Rs 4,999 along with HDFC cash back offer of up to Rs 6,000 or upgrade offer of up to Rs 15,000 on Galaxy S10.

Airtel customers upgrading to Samsung Galaxy S10 line are entitled to get Rs 3,600 voucher redeemed (via 24 recharges or 24 months, whichever is earlier) on recharge pack of Rs 349 using the My Airtel App. Samsung Galaxy S10 line is also available on the Airtel Online Store with a down payment starting Rs 7,499 and EMI of Rs 2,599, which comes built-in with a post-paid plan.

Samsung Mobile Press

Samsung Galaxy S10 users on the Jio network will get an additional one-year of unlimited services free-of-cost. Users will get double data benefits when recharging with the Jio Rs 4,999 annual plan. That is, get 350 + 350 GB high-speed data without any daily capping plus another year of unlimited voice and 700 GB data. This amounts to a saving of Rs 14,997.

Vodafone users will get a one-year Netflix subscription worth Rs 6,000 to existing and new users of Red Postpaid plans starting Rs 499, on the purchase of Galaxy S10 line of smartphones through its website.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 series: