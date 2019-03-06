IBTimes India/YouTube

As advertised, Samsung launched the new Galaxy S10 series in India, but sadly there was no mention of the S10 G5 model and Galaxy Fold.

The company announced that all storage and colour variants of Galaxy S10 series will be making their way to authorised stores later this week on March 8.

The top-end Galaxy S10+ will be available in 1TB, 512GB and 128GB storage variants for Rs 1,17,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 73,900 respectively. The 1TB and 512GB variants are being offered in luxurious ceramic white and ceramic black colours respectively, whereas the 128GB variant will come in premium prism black, prism white and prism blue options.

The Galaxy S10's 512GB variant will set you back by Rs 84,900 and comes in prism white colour, whereas the 128GB costs Rs 66,900 come in colours-- prism black, prism white and prism blue colours.

On the other hand, Galaxy S10e comes with only 128GB storage variant in prism black and prism white colours. It is priced at Rs 55,900.

As a part of the launch offer, Samsung Galaxy Buds will be offered to consumers at Rs 4,999 along with HDFC cash back offer of up to Rs 6,000 or upgrade offer of up to Rs 15,000 on Galaxy S10.

Airtel customers upgrading to Samsung Galaxy S10 line are entitled to get Rs 3,600 voucher redeemed (via 24 recharges or 24 months, whichever is earlier) on recharge pack of Rs 349 using the My Airtel App. Samsung Galaxy S10 line is also available on the Airtel Online Store with a down payment starting Rs 7,499 and EMI of Rs 2,599, which comes built-in with a post-paid plan.

Samsung Galaxy S10 users on the Jio network will get an additional one-year of unlimited services free-of-cost. Users will get double data benefits when recharging with the Jio Rs 4,999 annual plan. That is, get 350 + 350 GB high-speed data without any daily capping plus another year of unlimited voice and 700 GB data. This amounts to a saving of Rs 14,997.

Vodafone users will get a one-year Netflix subscription worth Rs 6,000 to existing and new users of Red Postpaid plans starting Rs 499, on the purchase of Galaxy S10 line of smartphones through its website.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 series:

Models

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Display

5.8-inch, Full HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (438ppi)

6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (550ppi)
*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings.

6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (522ppi)
 *Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings

OS

Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI

Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI

Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI

IP rating

IP68 certification

Processor

  • 7nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)
  • 8nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9820 Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 2.3 GHz + 1.9 GHz)- (This variant is coming to India)

Note: Type of chipsets on Galaxy S10 series depends on region of sale

RAM + Storage

6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 256GB
+ MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 512GB
+ MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 512GB / 1TB
+ MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

Camera

Rear: Dual Camera with OIS
- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)
- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)
- 0.5X optical zoom, up to 8X digital zoom

Front:
- Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF,  F1.9 (80°)

Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS
- Telephoto: 12MP PDAF, F2.4, OIS (45°)
- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)
- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)
- 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom

Front:
- Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF,  F1.9 (80°)

Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS
- Telephoto: 12MP PDAF, F2.4, OIS (45°)
- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)
- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)
- 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom

Front: Dual Camera
- Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°)
- RGB Depth: 8MP FF, F2.2 (90°)

Battery

3,100mAh (typical)

3,400mAh (typical)

4,100mAh (typical)

Charging type

Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless
Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare19
*Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC
*Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA
*May differ by market and mobile operator.

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6.0 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; dual band: 2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM
- 1.2Gbps Download / 1.2Gbps Upload
*May differ by market and mobile operator.
Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)
*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited.

Network

Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20
- 2.0Gbps download, 150Mbps Upload
*May differ by market and mobile operator.

SIM

Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)
Dual(Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)
*May differ by market and mobile operator.
*MicroSD card sold separately.

Sensors

Accelerometer, Barometer, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor

Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor

Security

Lock Type: Swipe, Pattern, PIN, Password
Biometric Lock Types: Fingerprints, Face

Payment

NFC, MST
*May differ by market and mobile operator.

Audio

Stereo speakers and earphones: Sound by AKG
Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included)

Audio Playback Format:
MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE

Video

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Dimensions

69.9 x 142.2 x 7.9mm

70.4 x 149.9 x 7.8mm

74.1 x 157.6 x 7.8mm

Weight

150g

157g

175g (Ceramic: 198g)

Colours

Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow and Flamingo Pink

Special Galaxy S10+ edition: Ceramic Black and Ceramic White

Price

6GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 55,900
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 66,900
  • 8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 84,900
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 73,900
  • 8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 91,900
  • 12GB RAM +1TB storage: Rs 1,17,900