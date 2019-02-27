World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung confirmed to host the Galaxy Unpacked India event next week in New Delhi.
Though all the details of the Galaxy S10 including price and specifications are already in the public domain, there is no information on whether Galaxy Fold or the Galaxy S10 5G model coming to India. This will surely keep Samsung fans excited for the upcoming event.
For the unaware, the Galaxy S10e is being offered one variant (6GB RAM+ 128GB storage) for a competitive price of Rs 55,900. On the other hand, the generic Galaxy S10 will come in—8GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM +512GB storage—for Rs 66,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.
The top-end Galaxy S10+ is being offered in three options—8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage—for Rs 73,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively.
As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering close to Rs 15,000 cash back via exchange deal, up to Rs 6,000 extra discount for HDFC card holders and also low-cost EMI options.
The company is also giving away Galaxy Buds for just Rs 2,999 against MRP: Rs 9,990. If that doesn't impress much, you can choose Galaxy Watch for Rs 9,999 against MRP: Rs 29,999 provided the customer pre-books any of the Galaxy S10 line up on Samsung e-store[key specifications in the table below].
The new Galaxy Fold is Samsung's new class of mobile phone that can work both as a single-hand friendly mobile 4.6-inch HD+ AMOLED-based cover display and also turn in to a full-fledged tablet with 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED when unfurled.
"Galaxy Fold opens smoothly and naturally, like a book, and closes flat and compact with a satisfying click. To achieve this, Samsung engineered a sophisticated hinge with multiple interlocking gears. This system is housed in a hidden enclosure for a seamless and elegant look", Samsung claims.
The demo in the event showed Galaxy Fold seamlessly without any flaws in terms of viewing content on the small cover screen and see the same interface on the wide flexible screen when opened. It also offers an industry first feature that allows users to multi-task three different apps on the same screen. It also has a big battery of 4,500mAh battery, which is more than enough for the whole day of work on the phone. With such a big screen and a cell, you are assured to have the best viewing experience while watching videos on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.
It has six cameras, one 10MP sensor on the cover display, two (10MP + 8MP depth sensor) inside the wide-screen and three (16MP + 12MP wide-angle +12MP depth) more on the rear-side, thus ensuring consumers can work the phone's camera the same as any other mobile in the market and most importantly, they can capture remarkable images in detail.
Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor with Android Pie OS, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage UFS 3.0.
It will be offered in LTE and 5G support with prices starting at $1,980 in the US on April 26 and later to other global regions. It will be available in four colour options— Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue. We will know whether it is coming to India or not in a week.
Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 series:
|
Models
|
Galaxy S10e
|
Galaxy S10
|
Galaxy S10+
|
Display
|
5.8-inch, Full HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (438ppi)
|
6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (550ppi)
|
6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (522ppi)
|
OS
|
Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI
|
Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI
|
Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI
|
IP rating
|
IP68 certification
|
Processor
|
Note: Type of chipsets on Galaxy S10 series depends on region of sale
|
RAM + Storage
|
6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 256GB
|
8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 512GB
|
8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 512GB / 1TB
|
Camera
|
Rear: Dual Camera with OIS
Front:
|
Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS
Front:
|
Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS
Front: Dual Camera
|
Battery
|
3,100mAh (typical)
|
3,400mAh (typical)
|
4,100mAh (typical)
|
Charging type
|
Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless
|
Connectivity
|
Wi-Fi 6.0 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; dual band: 2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM
|
Network
|
Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20
|
SIM
|
Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Barometer, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
|
Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
|
Security
|
Lock Type: Swipe, Pattern, PIN, Password
|
Payment
|
NFC, MST
|
Audio
|
Stereo speakers and earphones: Sound by AKG
Audio Playback Format:
|
Video
|
MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
|
Dimensions
|
69.9 x 142.2 x 7.9mm
|
70.4 x 149.9 x 7.8mm
|
74.1 x 157.6 x 7.8mm
|
Weight
|
150g
|
157g
|
175g (Ceramic: 198g)
|
Colours
|
Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow and Flamingo Pink
Special Galaxy S10+ edition: Ceramic Black and Ceramic White
|
Price
|
6GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 55,900
|
|
Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G:
|
Model
|
Galaxy S10+ 5G
|
Display
|
6.7-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (505ppi)
|
OS
|
Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI
|
Processor
|
Note: Type of chipsets on Galaxy S10 series depends on region of sale
|
RAM + Storage
|
8GB + 256GB
|
Camera
|
Rear: Quadruple Camera with Dual OIS
Front:
|
Battery
|
4,500mAh (typical)
Super Fast Charging compatible on wired with QC2.0, AFC and PD3.0
|
Connectivity
|
Wi-Fi 6.0 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM
|
Network
|
Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20
|
SIM
|
1 SIM
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor
|
Security
|
Lock Type: Swipe, Pattern, PIN, Password
|
Payment
|
NFC, MST
|
Audio
|
|
Video
|
MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
|
Dimensions
|
77.1 x 162.6 x 7.94mm,
|
Weight
|
198g
