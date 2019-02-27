World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung confirmed to host the Galaxy Unpacked India event next week in New Delhi.

Though all the details of the Galaxy S10 including price and specifications are already in the public domain, there is no information on whether Galaxy Fold or the Galaxy S10 5G model coming to India. This will surely keep Samsung fans excited for the upcoming event.

For the unaware, the Galaxy S10e is being offered one variant (6GB RAM+ 128GB storage) for a competitive price of Rs 55,900. On the other hand, the generic Galaxy S10 will come in—8GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM +512GB storage—for Rs 66,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

The top-end Galaxy S10+ is being offered in three options—8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage—for Rs 73,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively.

As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering close to Rs 15,000 cash back via exchange deal, up to Rs 6,000 extra discount for HDFC card holders and also low-cost EMI options.

The company is also giving away Galaxy Buds for just Rs 2,999 against MRP: Rs 9,990. If that doesn't impress much, you can choose Galaxy Watch for Rs 9,999 against MRP: Rs 29,999 provided the customer pre-books any of the Galaxy S10 line up on Samsung e-store[key specifications in the table below].

The new Galaxy Fold is Samsung's new class of mobile phone that can work both as a single-hand friendly mobile 4.6-inch HD+ AMOLED-based cover display and also turn in to a full-fledged tablet with 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED when unfurled.

"Galaxy Fold opens smoothly and naturally, like a book, and closes flat and compact with a satisfying click. To achieve this, Samsung engineered a sophisticated hinge with multiple interlocking gears. This system is housed in a hidden enclosure for a seamless and elegant look", Samsung claims.

Samsung Mobile Press

The demo in the event showed Galaxy Fold seamlessly without any flaws in terms of viewing content on the small cover screen and see the same interface on the wide flexible screen when opened. It also offers an industry first feature that allows users to multi-task three different apps on the same screen. It also has a big battery of 4,500mAh battery, which is more than enough for the whole day of work on the phone. With such a big screen and a cell, you are assured to have the best viewing experience while watching videos on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

It has six cameras, one 10MP sensor on the cover display, two (10MP + 8MP depth sensor) inside the wide-screen and three (16MP + 12MP wide-angle +12MP depth) more on the rear-side, thus ensuring consumers can work the phone's camera the same as any other mobile in the market and most importantly, they can capture remarkable images in detail.

Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor with Android Pie OS, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage UFS 3.0.

It will be offered in LTE and 5G support with prices starting at $1,980 in the US on April 26 and later to other global regions. It will be available in four colour options— Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue. We will know whether it is coming to India or not in a week.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 series:

Models Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10+ Display 5.8-inch, Full HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (438ppi) 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (550ppi)

*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings. 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (522ppi)

*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings OS Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI IP rating IP68 certification Processor 7nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)

8nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9820 Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 2.3 GHz + 1.9 GHz) Note: Type of chipsets on Galaxy S10 series depends on region of sale RAM + Storage 6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 256GB

+ MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 512GB

+ MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) 8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 512GB / 1TB

+ MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) Camera Rear: Dual Camera with OIS

- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)

- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)

- 0.5X optical zoom, up to 8X digital zoom Front:

- Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°) Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS

- Telephoto: 12MP PDAF, F2.4, OIS (45°)

- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)

- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)

- 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom Front:

- Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°) Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS

- Telephoto: 12MP PDAF, F2.4, OIS (45°)

- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)

- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)

- 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom Front: Dual Camera

- Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°)

- RGB Depth: 8MP FF, F2.2 (90°) Battery 3,100mAh (typical) 3,400mAh (typical) 4,100mAh (typical) Charging type Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless

Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare19

*Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC

*Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA

*May differ by market and mobile operator. Connectivity Wi-Fi 6.0 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; dual band: 2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM

- 1.2Gbps Download / 1.2Gbps Upload

*May differ by market and mobile operator.

Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Network Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

- 2.0Gbps download, 150Mbps Upload

*May differ by market and mobile operator. SIM Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

Dual(Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

*May differ by market and mobile operator.

*MicroSD card sold separately. Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Security Lock Type: Swipe, Pattern, PIN, Password

Biometric Lock Types: Fingerprints, Face Payment NFC, MST

*May differ by market and mobile operator. Audio Stereo speakers and earphones: Sound by AKG

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included) Audio Playback Format:

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM Dimensions 69.9 x 142.2 x 7.9mm 70.4 x 149.9 x 7.8mm 74.1 x 157.6 x 7.8mm Weight 150g 157g 175g (Ceramic: 198g) Colours Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow and Flamingo Pink Special Galaxy S10+ edition: Ceramic Black and Ceramic White Price 6GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 55,900 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 66,900

8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 84,900 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 73,900

8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 91,900

12GB RAM +1TB storage: Rs 1,17,900

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G:

Model Galaxy S10+ 5G Display 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (505ppi)

*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings OS Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI Processor 7nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)

8nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9820 Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 2.3 GHz + 1.9 GHz) Note: Type of chipsets on Galaxy S10 series depends on region of sale RAM + Storage 8GB + 256GB

(No MicroSD) Camera Rear: Quadruple Camera with Dual OIS

Camera with Dual OIS

- Telephoto: 12MP PDAF, F2.4, OIS (45°)

- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)

- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)

- 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom

- 3D Depth: hQVGA Front:

- Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°)

- 3D Depth: hQVGA Battery 4,500mAh (typical) Super Fast Charging compatible on wired with QC2.0, AFC and PD3.0

Fast Charging compatible on wireless

Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare Connectivity Wi-Fi 6.0 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM

- 1.2Gbps Download / 1.2Gbps Upload

*May differ by market and mobile operator.

Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Network Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

- 2.0Gbps download, 150Mbps Upload + None Standalone (NSA), Sub6 / mmWave (28G, 39G)

*May differ by market and mobile operator. SIM 1 SIM Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Security Lock Type: Swipe, Pattern, PIN, Password

Biometric Lock Types: Fingerprints, Face Payment NFC, MST

*May differ by market and mobile operator. Audio Stereo speakers and earphones: Sound by AKG

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included) Audio Playback Format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM Dimensions 77.1 x 162.6 x 7.94mm, Weight 198g

