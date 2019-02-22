World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung after unveiling the new Galaxy S10 line-up in San Francisco on February 20, has commenced pre-order service in India with lucrative launch offers.

Samsung has also revealed the official prices of three of the new Galaxy S series phones—Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and S10+, but the 5G S10+ model and Galaxy Fold are expected to announced later in the year, provided if Samsung has plans to bring them to India. It's fair a decision, considering the fact that India is still a price conscious and also 5G infrastructure is not in place for the consumer to enjoy latency free cellular and high-speed Internet.

Coming back to the standard Galaxy S models, the Galaxy S10e is being offered one variant (6GB RAM+ 128GB storage) for a competitive price of Rs 55,900. On the other hand, the generic Galaxy S10 will come in—8GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM +512GB storage—for Rs 66,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

The top-end Galaxy S10+ is being offered in three options—8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage—for Rs 73,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively.

As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering close to Rs 15,000 cash back via exchange deal, up to Rs 6,000 extra discount for HDFC card holders and also low-cost EMI options.

To further sweeten the deal, the company is giving away Galaxy Buds for just Rs 2,999 against MRP Rs 9,990. If that doesn't impress much, you can choose Galaxy Watch for Rs 9,999 against MRP: Rs 29,999 provided the customer pre-books any of the Galaxy S10 line up on Samsung e-store.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The Galaxy S10e is the smallest of the lot, but as good as the other S10 series models. The Galaxy S10e has an identical design language as the standard Galaxy S10 except for screen size, battery and camera.

It boasts with Infinity-O Display having a punch-hole camera in the top-left corner. It has 5.8-inch super AMOLED-based flat full HD+ screen, dual primary camera (12MP standard + 16MP wide angle), 10MP selfie camera, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable up to 512GB) and 3,000mAh battery.

It comes with a premium screen and shell made of a good blend of glass and metal with wireless charging capability. It also comes with IP68 certification, meaning you can take it for a dip in the swimming pool and take photos underwater, but not for long, as it can survive for up to 30 minutes for close to 1.5 meters.

Another unique aspect of the Galaxy S10e is that its power button is also the home for the capacitive fingerprint sensor, a first for any Samsung phone to date. You just have to touch the power button to automatically unlock the screen.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The standard Galaxy S10 also comes with punch-hole camera design dubbed as Infinity-O display. It will have 6.1-inch Quad HD+ super AMOLED curved screen having a small hole in the top right corner for the front shooter and the rest will be covered by the working display. Like the Galaxy S9, it will have dual-edge display cascading into the right and left sides and meet at the middle of the frame. On top and the back, there will be bezels, but much slimmer than the predecessor, as the camera has moved little down.

Also, for the first time ever, Samsung will be incorporating ultrasonic 3D in-screen fingerprint sensor little above the base of the screen for easy access to the fingers/thumb for authentication. It can be noted that this is Qualcomm security technology and is more advanced than we see in Vivo or OnePlus phones in the market right now, as the former uses sound to screen all the unique ridges of finger for more accuracy and rest assured, it will be very difficult to fool the Galaxy S10 with fake 2D finger impression.

On the back, it will have a glass-and-metal blended premium shell with three horizontally aligned camera (12 MP standard + 16 MP ultra wide + 13 MP telephoto) module with laser autofocus and LED flash at the top and Samsung engraving below.

Inside, it is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB and 3,400mAh battery. Like previous years, Samsung is likely to offer Galaxy S10 in Exynos processor in select markets including India and Snapdragon processor in US and China, among other regions. But, the rest of the features will be the same as the Snapdragon variant.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is said to have pretty much similar design language as the S10, but one key difference is that it has a bigger 6.4-inch Quad HD+ super AMOLED full view curved display, larger battery capacity and also a dual camera in the front. Everything remains the same.

It will house a triple camera, one 12 MP wide-angle, 16 MP ultra-wide angle and a 12 MP telephoto sensor with laser autofocus and LED flash. It will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/512GB/1TB and 4,100mAh battery.

Like previous years, Samsung is offering Galaxy S10 series in Exynos 9820 processor in select markets including India, but rest of the features are as same as the Snapdragon 855 variant.

There is also a special edition Galaxy S10+, which is said to boast premium ceramic shell on the back and come with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. Rest of the features will be the same as the original Galaxy S10+.

Another most interesting battery feature shared by all Galaxy S10 series models is the PowerShare. It offers reverse charge capability, meaning if you friend owns a phone with wireless charging capability, but is run out of power, he/she can place it on your fully charged Galaxy S10 series phone to power up the former. It can even charge a smart watch provided it has WPC Qiwireless charging certification.

All the audiophiles will be happy to note that all the three Galaxy S10 series come with 3.5mm jack, making it one of the very few in the market to such feature in a flagship phone.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 series:

Models Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10+ Display 5.8-inch, Full HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (438ppi) 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (550ppi)

*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings. 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 19:9 (522ppi)

*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings OS Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI IP rating IP68 certifcation Processor 7nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)

8nm class 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9820 Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 2.3 GHz + 1.9 GHz) Note: Type of chipsets on Galaxy S10 series depends on region of sale RAM + Storage 6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 256GB

+ MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 512GB

+ MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) 8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 512GB / 1TB

+ MicroSD slot (up to 512GB) Camera Rear: Dual Camera with OIS

- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)

- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)

- 0.5X optical zoom, up to 8X digital zoom

Front: - Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°) Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS - Telephoto: 12MP PDAF, F2.4, OIS (45°)

- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)

- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)

- 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom Front: - Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°) Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS - Telephoto: 12MP PDAF, F2.4, OIS (45°)

- Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)

- Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)

- 0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom Front: Dual Camera - Selfie: 10MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°)

- RGB Depth: 8MP FF, F2.2 (90°) Battery 3,100mAh (typical) 3,400mAh (typical) 4,100mAh (typical) Charging type Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless

Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare19

*Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC

*Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA

*May differ by market and mobile operator. Connectivity Wi-Fi 6.0 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; dual band: 2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM

- 1.2Gbps Download / 1.2Gbps Upload

*May differ by market and mobile operator.

Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Network Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

- 2.0Gbps download, 150Mbps Upload

*May differ by market and mobile operator. SIM Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

Dual(Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 512GB)

*May differ by market and mobile operator.

*MicroSD card sold separately. Sensors S10e: Accelerometer, Barometer, Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor S10 and S10+ : Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Security Lock Type: Swipe, Pattern, PIN, Password

Biometric Lock Types: Fingerprints, Face Payment NFC, MST

*May differ by market and mobile operator. Audio Stereo speakers and earphones: Sound by AKG

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included)Audio Playback Format:

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM Dimensions 69.9 x 142.2 x 7.9mm 70.4 x 149.9 x 7.8mm 74.1 x 157.6 x 7.8mm Weight 150g 157g 175g (Ceramic: 198g) Colours Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow and Flamingo PinkSpecial Galaxy S10+ edition: Ceramic Black and Ceramic White Price 6GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 55,900 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 66,900

8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 84,900 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 73,900

8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 91,900

12GB RAM +1TB storage: Rs 1,17,900

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G: