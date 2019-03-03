Popular network carrier, Airtel in collaboration with Samsung has announced to offer the recently unveiled Galaxy S10 series at lowest down payment option in India.

The company is giving Galaxy S10 to customers for just Rs 9,099 down payment, including unlimited benefits like 100GB data, unlimited voice calling (Local+STD), free subscription to Amazon Prime for 1 year, and a free subscription to Netflix for 3 months worth Rs.1500. It can be noted that

As far as the Galaxy S10+ is concerned, you can grab it for Rs 15,799 down payment with similar data and calling benefits as mentioned above. However, it can be noted that this comes under the postpaid plan.

After paying the aforementioned first down payment, the Galaxy S10 series owners can pay the rest of the amount at Rs 2,999 per month for two years.

For the uninitiated, the generic Galaxy S10 comes in two models—8GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM +512GB storage—for Rs 66,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

The top-end Samsung Galaxy S10+ is being offered in three options—8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage—for Rs 73,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively.

Once you book the Galaxy S10 (or S10+) on Airtel online store, it will be delivered to your door step from March 6 onward.

Also, Airtel is offering the Galaxy S10e with similar special offers with Rs 7,999 first down payment. Rest of the amount can be repaid with Rs 2,599 per months for two years.

Offers Galaxy S10e Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10+ Original MRP 128GB: Rs 55,900 128GB: Rs 66,900 256GB: Rs 84,900 128GB: Rs 73,900 128GB: Rs 91,900 128GB: Rs 117,900 Down Payment Rs. 7,499 Rs.9,099 Rs.13,809 Rs. 15,799 Rs. 20,399 Rs. 15,799 EMI including Postpaid Plan (24 months) Rs. 2599 Rs. 2,999 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,999 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 3,999 Data Benefit with rollover 100 GB 100 GB 100 GB Calling Benefits Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Unlimited Local + STD + National Roaming Bundled benefits 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure, free subscription to Netflix for 3 months worth Rs.1500 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure, free subscription to Netflix for 3 months worth Rs.1500 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Airtel TV, Wynk Music and Airtel Secure, free subscription to Netflix for 3 months worth Rs.1500

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The Galaxy S10e has an identical design language as the standard Galaxy S10 except for screen size, battery and camera.

It boasts with Infinity-O Display having a punch-hole camera in the top-left corner. It has 5.8-inch super AMOLED-based flat full HD+ screen, dual primary camera (12MP standard + 16MP wide angle), 10MP selfie camera, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable up to 512GB) and 3,000mAh battery.

It comes with premium screen and shell made of a good blend of glass and metal with wireless charging capability. It also comes with IP68 certification, meaning you can take it for a dip in the swimming pool and take photos underwater, but not for long, as it can survive for up to 30 minutes for close to 1.5 meters.

Another unique aspect of the Galaxy S10e is that its power button is also the home for the capacitive fingerprint sensor, a first for any Samsung phone to date. You just have to touch the power button to automatically unlock the screen.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The standard Galaxy S10 also comes with punch-hole camera design dubbed as Infinity-O display. It will have 6.1-inch Quad HD+ super AMOLED curved screen having a small hole in the top right corner for the front shooter and the rest will be covered by the working display. Like the Galaxy S9, it will have dual-edge display cascading into the right and left sides and meet at the middle of the frame. On top and the back, there will be bezels, but much slimmer than the predecessor, as the camera has moved little down.

Also, for the first time ever, Samsung will be incorporating ultra sonic 3D in-screen finger print sensor little above the base of the screen for easy access to the fingers/thumb for authentication. It can be noted that this is Qualcomm security technology and is more advanced than we see in Vivo or OnePlus phones in the market right now, as the former uses sound to screen all the unique ridges of finger for more accuracy and rest assured, it will be very difficult to fool the Galaxy S10 with fake 2D finger impression.

On the back, it will have a glass-and-metal blended premium shell with three horizontally aligned camera (12 MP standard + 16 MP ultra wide + 13 MP telephoto) module with laser autofocus and LED flash at the top and Samsung engraving below.

Inside, it is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB and 3,400mAh battery. Like previous years, Samsung is likely to offer Galaxy S10 in Exynos processor in select markets including India and Snapdragon processor in US and China, among other regions. But, the rest of the features will be the same as the Snapdragon variant.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is said to have pretty much similar design language as the S10, but one key difference is that it has a bigger 6.4-inch Quad HD+ super AMOLED full view curved display, larger battery capacity and also a dual camera in the front. Everything will remain the same.

It will house a triple camera, one 12 MP wide-angle, 16 MP ultra-wide angle and a 12 MP telephoto sensor with laser autofocus and LED flash. It will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/512GB/1TB and 4,100mAh battery.

Like previous years, Samsung is offering Galaxy S10 series in Exynos 9820 processor in select markets including India, but rest of the features will be the same as the Snapdragon 855 variant.

There is also a special edition Galaxy S10+, which is said to boast premium ceramic shell on the back and come with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. Rest of the features will be the same as the original Galaxy S10+.

Another most interesting batter feature shared by all Galaxy S10 series models is the PowerShare. It offers reverse charge capability, meaning if you friend owns a phone with wireless charging capability, but is run out of power, he/she can place it on your fully charged Galaxy S10 series phone to power up the former. It can even charge a smart watch provided it has WPC Qiwireless charging certification.

All the audiophiles will be happy to note that all the three Galaxy S10 series come with 3.5mm jack, making it one of the very few in the market to such feature in a flagship phone.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 series: