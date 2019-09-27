Gaddalakonda Ganesh has concluded the first week with a decent collection at the worldwide box office. The movie starring Varun Tej has recovered 80 percent of its distributors' investments in seven days.

Varun Tej has created a niche for himself with the kind of movies he has done, which have earned him huge amount of fans across the globe. His latest movie -- Gaddalakonda Ganesh -- is a remake of the Tamil movie Jigarthanda, the success of which has generated a lot of curiosity and expectations from the movie.

The hype surrounding it made its theatrical rights sell at record prices and distributors made grand arrangements to cash in on the craze. Having a good advance booking, Gaddalakonda Ganesh started on a decent note and became one of the biggest openers for Varun Tej with its superb collection on the first day.

Gaddalakonda Ganesh garnered a mixed response from the audience and critics and trade analysts predicted that the word of mouth would take a toll on its collection on the following days. But the movie remained strong at the ticket counters and collected Rs 24 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

The Harish Shankar-directed action thriller film witnessed a steep decline in its numbers on Monday but went on to make a decent business on the following days. Gaddalakonda Ganesh has collected Rs 11 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the weekdays, taking its seven-day total collection to Rs 35 crore gross.

Made a budget of Rs 25 crore, Gaddalakonda Ganesh fetched Rs 25 crore for its producers from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The film has turned Rs 20.02 crore for the distributors in five days. The movie will recover the remaining Rs 5 crore in its second weekend, as there are no big-ticket releases to compete with it.

Here are the area-wise earnings and the prices of the theatrical rights of Gaddalakonda Ganesh. These numbers are based on different sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in rupee and crore.