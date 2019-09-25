Varun Tej's Gaddalakonda Ganesh (Gaddala Konda/Valmiki) continued to make a good collection at the worldwide box office on the weekdays too and surpassed Rs 30 crore gross mark in five days.

Varun Tej had generated a lot of hype for Gaddalakonda Ganesh, the promos of which doubled the curiosity about the film. Released in a large number of cinema halls, the movie opened to a good response and despite getting mixed talk, it remained rock-steady on the following days. The flick collected Rs 24.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

Trade analyst predicted that the word of mouth may have its adverse effect on its collection the weekdays. As predicted, the remake of Jigarthanda witnessed a steep decline in its business on Monday, but remain strong on Tuesday. Gaddalakonda Ganesh has collected over Rs 6 crore gross at the worldwide box office in these two days. Its five-day total collection has reached Rs 30.20 crore gross.

Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta have produced Gaddalakonda Ganesh with a whopping amount of Rs 25 crore and the movie fetched them Rs 25 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights. The film has turned Rs 18.50 crore for the distributors in five days. It is set to recover the remaining Rs 6.5 crore in the coming days.

Here are the area-wise earnings and the prices of the theatrical rights of Gaddalakonda Ganesh. These numbers are based on different sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.