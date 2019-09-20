Varun Tej and Pooja Hegde starrer Valmiki aka Gaddala Konda Ganesh (Gaddhala/Gaddalakonda) has failed to strike a chord with film critics, who are not very much happy with Harish Shankar's direction.

Gaddala Konda Ganesh is the remake of Tamil action thriller film Jigarthanda, which about aspiring film director Abhilash (Atharva), who decides to make a film based on the life of gangster Gaddalakonda Ganesh (Varun Tej). Abhilash goes to his place but gets entangled in a web of problems.

The critics say that Harish Shankar has made certain changes from the original script and they suit the Telugu version well. The first half has mass elements along with comedy, which keeps lifting Gaddala Konda Ganesh whenever it goes down. But the second half is dull as the basic emotions are missing and certain things are forced in the end. The climax is also a bit lengthy.

The critics add that Varun Tej has delivered brilliant acting, which is the highlight of Gaddala Konda Ganesh. Atharva, Pooja Hegde has also done justice to their roles. The movie has decent production values and picturisation, music, action and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front.

Here are some critics' verdict and ratings for of Gaddala Konda Ganesh:

First Post Rating: 3

Gaddhalakonda Ganesh isn't consistently good, but when it hits the right note, it's tough to take your eyes off the screen. Thankfully, there are plenty of such solid moments where you forget about everything else and believe in the magic of storytelling. It's not just Ganesh who changes by the end, perhaps, we, the people, too warm up to the film which finds its right rhythm as it reaches its crescendo. That in itself is a surprise, like the art of cinema.

The Hindi Review:

GG uses the mainstream commercial film tropes — mother sentiment, heartbreak — effectively. Above all, Harish doffs his hat to the reach of cinema and the transformation it can have on someone like Ganesh.

TeluguCinema Rating: 3

Valmiki aka Gaddhalakonda Ganesh runs on Varun's act. It is his show all the way. The film offers some fun moments as well. On the downside, it has lengthy runtime and not-so-convincing climax portions. Overall, it is an entertaining watch.

123telugu Rating: 3