Argentina will be hoping to put behind the tumultuous group stage campaign and raise their standards against a quality opposition.

The Albiceleste camp was in turmoil after their crushing 3-0 defeat to Croatia in the group stage but they found an unlikely hero in Marcos Rojo who scored a late winner against Nigeria on Tuesday, June 26 to help them seal a spot in the knockout stages.

Speculations were rife that Jorge Sampaoli had lost the dressing room after the humbling against Luka Modric's men but Argentina managed to scrape through and live to fight another day.

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi after the Barcelona superstar opened his World Cup 2018 account against Nigeria. After having a poor start to the campaign — a missed penalty in their 1-1 draw against Iceland, the celebrated footballer came under a lot of criticism.