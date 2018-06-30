Hello and welcome to the live updates of Round of 16 tie of Fifa World Cup 2018 between France and Argentina from Kazan here. Who do you think will win today?
Live Updates
Can the pre-tournament favourites step up?
France were considered pre-tournament favourites but their performances, despite topping Group C, haven't inspired confidence.
Didier Deschamps' men had a trouble-free passage to the knockout stage of the tournament as they sealed seven points from three games to finish comfortably ahead of group runners-up Denmark. However, lack of goals has been a cause for concern for the Euro 2016 finalists.
Despite possessing one of the most fearsome frontline, consisting the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, and Olivier Giroud, the Les Blues scored only three goals, out of which one was from the spot and another an own goal, in the round robin stage.
Can Messi deliver for Argentina?
Argentina will be hoping to put behind the tumultuous group stage campaign and raise their standards against a quality opposition.
The Albiceleste camp was in turmoil after their crushing 3-0 defeat to Croatia in the group stage but they found an unlikely hero in Marcos Rojo who scored a late winner against Nigeria on Tuesday, June 26 to help them seal a spot in the knockout stages.
Speculations were rife that Jorge Sampaoli had lost the dressing room after the humbling against Luka Modric's men but Argentina managed to scrape through and live to fight another day.
All eyes will be on Lionel Messi after the Barcelona superstar opened his World Cup 2018 account against Nigeria. After having a poor start to the campaign — a missed penalty in their 1-1 draw against Iceland, the celebrated footballer came under a lot of criticism.