Over the past few days, the Internet has been flooded with leaked renders, promotional pictures and rumored specs of the upcoming Moto G6 smartphone series. Earlier today, the Moto G6 32GB model was spotted listed on Amazon USA and Amazon Canada's websites. Now, we get to see another smartphone from the series – the Moto G6 Play – in all its metal+glass glory in hands-on images.

The leaked images were posted by an Instagram user and were first spotted by smartphone leak specialists SlashLeaks.

While most of the details including the specifications of the phone have already been reported earlier, the leaked images reveal some interesting details about the upcoming smartphone.

The same handset (Moto G6 Play) had been leaked in a hands-on video a little while ago.

From the images, we can see that the Moto G6 Play appears to have a shiny glass back panel similar to that of the Moto X4, with a circular camera module at the back which houses a single rear camera sensor along with an LED flash. The back also shows the Motorola logo which reportedly houses the fingerprint sensor.

However, we feel that the leaked images can be that of a dummy of the Moto G6 Play. Something about the screen tells us that it could be a non-functional screen with just a sticker showing the Moto G6 Play's features pasted on top. Notably, there is absolutely no glare on the screen.

Though we are not sure whether the phone is legit and advise you to take it with a pinch of salt, the information displayed on the phone's screen does seem to confirm some of the key specs that we already know about.

It reveals that the device packs a 5.7-inch HD+ 'Max Vision' display. Further in line with earlier reports, it shows a 1.4GHz octa-core processor (probably a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or 427) which is listed along with 3GB of RAM. The Moto G6 Play features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera, as per the image.

The image also lists a 4000mAh battery with Motorola's TurboPower fast charging support, and lastly, it also confirms Dual Nano-SIM support.

Meanwhile, in another new leak that has surfaced online, Indian leakster Ishan Agarwal has shared renders of the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and the Moto G6 Play, confirming the design that we have seen in previous leaks.

Just to round up, here are the renders of colour options I have found today for the Moto G6 series: Moto G6, G6 Plus and the G6 Play! Do you like the phones? They seem okay-ish to me! Some @evleaks quality leaked renders, aren't they?! (You can always contact for watermark-less) pic.twitter.com/ESuONqFkPf — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) April 12, 2018

Moto G6 series: What we know so far

The Moto G6 smartphone family has been leaked several times and from the leaks so far, we have a very good idea of the kind of hardware specifications that the Moto G6 family will possess.

Moto G6

The regular Moto G6 will come with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs a 1.8GHz octa-core CPU (most likely Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset) and a full day battery ( around 3,000mAh minimum capacity) having fast charging capability.

The Moto G6 will probably come with dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera. Also, the Android-powered mobile will be made available in two configurations—3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage—with prices starting at $249.99(roughly €203/Rs 16,264).

On the other hand, Moto G6 Play will sport a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

Moto G6 Plus

The Moto G6 Plus is the biggest model among the trio. It is said to sport a 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor mated with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. The handset will sport a dual 12MP + 5MP main shooter at the rear along with a 16MP front-camera and a 3,200mAh battery.

Moto G6 Play

On the other hand, Moto G6 Play will sport a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and the Moto G6 Play Thursday, April 19 in Brazil.