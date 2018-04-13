The long-rumored Moto G6 series is expected to break covers at the Motorola's product event in Brazil on April 19, but before it could officially get announced, Amazon has listed the device revealing the key specifications.

Keen-eyed tipster Roland Quandt noticed Moto G6 32GB model listed on Canada and the US edition of Amazon and once, it got reported in the media, the webpage was taken down. But, the site's URL is not erased just yet, hinting it will go live again after the official launch.

As per the listing, Moto G6 is expected to come with flaunting metal-based shell having an additional layer of glass and two snappers with dual-tone LED flash, and the iconic batwing Motorola logo below it, which will also be expected to house fingerprint sensor.

On the front, it will come with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, Moto G6 is said to have 1.8GHz octa-core CPU (most likely Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset) and a full day battery ( around 3,000mAh minimum capacity) having fast charging capability.

All features mentioned on the website are in line with the previous reports and is most likely to be the official specification list.

Though there is no mention of the camera MP count, reliable reports have indicated that the Moto G6 will come with dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera.

Also, the Android-powered mobile will be made available in two configurations—3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage—with prices starting at $249.99(roughly €203/Rs 16,264).

Besides the generic Moto G6, Lenovo-owned Motorola will also be unveiling low-end Moto G6 Play and a high-end Moto G6 Plus.

Motorola Moto G6 Plus is said to sport a 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Inside, it will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main shooter, a 16MP front-camera and a 3,200mAh battery.

On the other hand, Moto G6 Play will sport a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

