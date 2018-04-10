Before Motorola could make the official launch of the Moto G6 series, a video has surfaced online revealing the low-end model of Moto G6 Play's design elements.

Manosco neto a tipster has posted a nine-second Moto G6 Play clip on YouTube. Inside, we can see that the device will have a widescreen similar to the current crop of phones with 18:9 aspect ratio. It also houses a speaker in the top center with front-facing camera in the left corner and a dedicated LED flash support on the right.

The device does not feature any physical home button-cum-fingerprint sensor in the front-panel like the previous version.

On the back, the Moto G6 Play houses a big circular camera module with single camera sensor having a LED flash and below, there is the iconic batwing logo, which many believe it will be the new home of the biometric sensor.

That's the most information we can glean from the video, but if you want to know more about the Moto G6 Play. Here it is.

As per information, we have gathered so far, Moto G6 Play will be launching along with generic Moto G6 and the top-end Moto G6 Plus.

Moto G6 Play will sport a 5.7-inch HD (1280x720p) display, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, a 12MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the standard Moto G6 will flaunt metal-based shell on the back having two snappers and dual-tone LED flash, and the iconic batwing Motorola logo below it, which will also house fingerprint sensor.

On the front, it will come with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, it will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera and a 3,000mAh battery.

The high-end Moto G6 Plus too comes with the similar design language of the aforementioned generic model but will have bigger 5.93-inch Full HD+ (2160x1080p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

It will be powered by superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main shooter, a 16MP front-camera and a 3,200mAh battery.

Motorola is slated to unveil the Moto G6 series in Sao Paulo, April 19. Besides Brazil, it is expected to release initially in emerging markets like India, which is company's second-biggest market and then later in developed regions such as America and Europe.

