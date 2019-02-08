India is all set to get its flying Oval Offices which will help the President and Prime Minister to travel for long distances.

The desi Air Force One or the Air India One will be very similar to the flying office of US President Donald Trump and is said to be fitted with high-tech gadgets, including missile warning and counter-measure dispensing systems. Encrypted satellite communication facilities to help the two leaders govern the country efficiently while travelling will also be installed in the aircraft.

The two aircraft, which are Boeing 777s, are shipped from the United States to India as part of a foreign military sale. They will cost $190 million, reports The Times of India.

India and the US hope that this sale will strengthen the ties between the two countries.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to strengthen the US-India strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region," the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) was quoted as saying by TOI on Wednesday.

A new defence mechanism, large aircraft infrared countermeasures (LAIRCM), will be installed in the flights to help with shielding the aircraft from 'shoulder or man-portable missiles'.

The system, will decrease false alarms, increase crew alarms and also will automatically protect advance range missile without requiring any action from the crew onboard.

The crew will merely be informed of the incoming attack before the aircraft automatically deploys countermeasures such as missiles.

With the LAIRCM, the aircraft will also be able to jam enemy radars as well as shoot at or throw radar guided and heat seeking missiles off-track.

The two Boeing 777-300 aircraft are currently being fitted with security equipment in the US and will be delivered by the end of 2019.