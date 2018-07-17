Infinix Mobile has released the feature-rich budget Android phone Hot 6 Pro in India. It is available exclusively on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale for Rs 7,999 with promotional launch offers from July 17 onward.

The company in collaboration with banking partner is offering 10-percent instant discount on the device for consumers who make the purchase through SBI cards on Flipkart. Additionally, Rs 2,200 cashback Reliance Jio offer which can be redeemed by recharging in Rs.198 or Rs 299 denominations per month and consumers are entitled to get free subscription Hungama play.

Infinix Hot 6 Pro sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (1440x720p) Full View InCell LCD screen with 2.5D glass cover on the front-panel. On the back, it features a sturdy polycarbonate shell on the back.

The key aspect of the device is the camera hardware; it boasts 13MP (with Auto Focus F2.0 aperture and Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) primary camera and a secondary 2MP sensor, which will help in in-depth scene capture. With two cameras, users can adjust background and foreground via Portrait mode get Bokeh blur effect.

1 / 3





On the front, it houses a 5MP camera, which takes a pretty decent quality selfie for its price range.

Other stipulated features of the Hot 6 Pro include Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 octa-core, Android Oreo OS, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable via MicroSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for close to one and a half day under mixed usage.

Is the Infinix Hot 6 Pro worth buying?

I had the opportunity to test the Hot 6 Pro (hands-on review) before the launch and have to say, it has impressed me a lot, particularly the dual-camera on the back. For its specifications and price, the Hot 6 Pro is one of the most cost-effective phone in the budget phone segment and probably would give the popular Xiaomi Redmi 5, a run for its money.

I will be posting a complete review of the Infinix phone this week.

Key specifications of Infinix Hot 6 Pro:

Model Infinix Hot 6 Pro Display 5.99-inch HD+ (1440x720p) Full View InCell LCD with 2.5D curved glass 83.4% Screen-to-body ratio and NEG Glass protection, Eye care mode Brightness: 500 nits with 72% NTSC,

Contrast ratio: 1:1000 Contrast ratio OS Android Oreo-based XOS 3.2 Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core GPU Adreno 308 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB+ expandable via MicroSD Camera Main: 13MP (with Auto Focus F2.0 aperture and Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF)+ 2MP with Fixed Focus, Dual LED Flash; Modes: Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, Time Lapse, Night Mode, Panorama, HDR

Front: 5MP with fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, soft light LED Flash, Bokeh Selfies, Beauty Mode Battery 4000mAh, 5V 1.2A;

Video playback: Close to 12hours

Audio playback: Up to 37hours

Talk time: Close to 30 hours (4G) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons 3 Slots (Dual nano SIM + Micro SD Dedicated memory card slot), fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, MicroUSB 2.0, 3.5 audio jack, FM Radio Dimension 160.43 x 76.21 x 8.6 mm Weight 158gm Colours Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, Bordeaux Red Price Rs 7,999.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Infinix.