Infinix Mobile, a subsidiary of the Transsion Holdings, has launched budget phone Hot 6 Pro in India. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 7,999.

Going by the spec-sheet, Hot 6 Pro seems to be a promising budget phone and has the potential to give a stiff fight to Xiaomi.

I had the chance to get my hands on the new Hot 6 Pro a few days before the launch and have to say, I am mighty impressed with its features. Here's my initial impression of the Infinix phone.

Design and display:

The Hot 6 Pro flaunts a smooth candy-bar design with curved counters, which offers good grip for the fingers to hold. On the front, it sports 5.99-inch HD+ screen with latest 18:9 display aspect ratio standard. As far as the viewing experience is concerned, it's really good. Even the clarity of the screen in the outdoors is praiseworthy. Be it cloudy or in the bright sunny afternoon, I didn't have to stress my eyes to view the phone.

Performance:

Infinix Hot 6 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. During the brief time I have spent on the phone, it did not show any discernible lag. It was pretty quick in terms of the opening of apps, switching between multiple apps. But, I will reserve my final judgement on performance after I try more things. But have to say, for a budget phone under Rs 8,000, Hot 6 Pro offers really good system configuration.

Camera:

Besides good display, the camera is another noteworthy aspect in the Hot 6 Pro. It comes with pretty good 13MP+2MP dual-camera and I was particularly impressed with Portrait mode. It takes the best Bokeh blur effect in this price segment.

On the front too, it comes with a 5MP snapper and selfie photos is of decent quality. But, will be posting a more elaborate review with image quality taken in varying light conditions. Stay tuned.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Battery:

The Hot 6 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery and during the tests, it lasted two full days. I believe the Android Oreo-based XOS 2.0 OS and Qualcomm processor are well optimised to make the device last longer. Some devices with 5,000mAh sometimes fail to last for the same period of time. Infinix deserves a special praise for the job done well in the battery department.

Initial thoughts

Having spent a few good days with the Hot 6 Pro, I can say with little doubt that the new Infinix phone has the potential to a give a serious fight to Xiaomi Redmi 5 series. So far, Hot 6 Pro has been able to impress me with battery, camera and display. I will try run the device through its paces and will be posting the final review in a week.

Key specifications of Infinix Hot 6 Pro:

Model Infinix Hot 6 Pro Display 5.99-inch HD+ (1440x720p) Full View InCell LCD with 2.5D curved glass 83.4% Screen-to-body ratio and NEG Glass protection, Eye care mode Brightness: 500 nits with 72% NTSC,

Contrast ratio: 1:1000 Contrast ratio OS Android Oreo-based XOS 3.2 Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core GPU Adreno 308 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB+ expandable via MicroSD Camera Main: 13MP (with Auto Focus F2.0 aperture and Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) + 2MP with Fixed Focus, Dual LED Flash; Modes: Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, Time Lapse, Night Mode, Panorama, HDR

Front: 5MP with fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, soft light LED Flash, Bokeh Selfies, Beauty Mode Battery 4000mAh, 5V 1.2A; Video playback: Close to 12hours

Audio playback: Up to 37hours

Talk time: Close to 30 hours (4G) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons 3 Slots (Dual nano SIM + Micro SD Dedicated memory card slot), fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, MicroUSB 2.0, 3.5 audio jack, FM Radio Dimension 160.43 x 76.21 x 8.6 mm Weight 158gm Colours Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, Bordeaux Red Price Rs 7,999.

