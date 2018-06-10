The existence of aliens has long been a debating point among conspiracy theorists and space experts. Even though space agencies like NASA have long refuted claims of alien existence, they are still on the hunt to find extraterrestrials which may be living in the outer space.

However, conspiracy theorists strongly argue that aliens have been visiting earth for hundreds of thousands of years, and they are blaming the government and space agencies like NASA for covering up the existence of extraterrestrial life.

Here is a glance at five strong signs often put forward arguing that aliens have already been on earth.

Flying saucers everywhere

Surfing the internet using the word 'UFO' will populate too many videos showing unidentified flying objects hovering across the skies in various parts of the world. Even though many of these videos are being made using CGI, there are some authentic clips which still remain unanswered and mysterious.

One such authentic clip was captured from Turkey on May 13, 2009, at around 2.20 AM. The video shows an eerie flying object hovering across the skies, and interestingly, through the transparent UFO, we can also see two aliens sitting on the deck.

As the video turned viral on the internet, the Council for Scientific and Technological Research set up a team to check the authenticity of the clip. After nine years of extensive research, the team found that the flying object spotted in the video did not have an earthly origin. The report also added that the video was not subjected to any kind of editing.

UFO research agencies like MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) are getting regular reports of UFO sightings which happen in various corners of the globe, and this clearly indicates that some strange phenomenon is going on in our skies.

However, a section of people believe that these crafts are actually secret military crafts developed by the United States and Russia. The imminent question is -- Do these craft have an alien origin, or are they secretive military vessels like the alleged TR-3B?

Ancient cave paintings hide a million mysteries

A few years ago, archeologists in India discovered some bizarre cave paintings in rocks at Charama, Chhattisgarh. Interestingly, these rock paintings depicted alien-like figures wearing suits very similar to modern day space suits. The startling drawings also featured disc-shaped flying saucers, each with a fan-like antenna and three legs.

After analyzing the cave drawings, archeologists came to the conclusion that these cave drawings were painted before 10,000 years. For humans beings, space travel became a reality in the 20th century, then how can ancient Indians draw paintings featuring aliens and flying saucers?

Another popular depiction of aliens in cave paintings can be seen in Christina Lake, British Columbia, Canada. These paintings feature flying saucers with large wings hovering above a group of people.

Recently, renowned television anchor Giorgio Tsoukalos, known for presenting 'Ancient Aliens' in History Channel revealed that aliens used to visit humans in the ancient ages. The television conspiracy theorist also revealed that ancient humans have misrepresented alien visitors as deities and their advanced technology was interpreted as magic. Those who believe in this theory argue that aliens had brought these advanced knowledge and culture to the human civilization on earth.

Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program

In December 2017, Pentagon shocked the entire world by admitting that they have conducted a UFO search program under the name 'Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program'. The million dollar project was carried out to unravel the mysteries surrounding UFO sightings.

The US Defense Department also released a video featuring an unidentified flying object being trailed by a US F-18 jet. Interestingly, the UFO spotted in the video flew across the sky defying all the known laws of physics, and it indicates that this object is made from advanced alien technology.

Impeccable ancient structures

There are several structures on the earth like Ancient Egyptian pyramids at Giza, Nazca lines, and Sacsayhuamán that are too big, too complex and too heavy for the ancient humans to build. Even in the modern days, humans will find it hard to build such marvelous structures with impeccable architecture. So, who built these massive structures? The answer still remains an enigma.

Admission from a top Canadian Minister

Last year, Paul Hellyer, the former Canadian Minister of National Defence, emerged out of nowhere to claim that aliens have been visiting earth for thousands of years. The former cabinet minister also said that the US Air Force has been using weapons and crafts made with alien technology since the 1960s.