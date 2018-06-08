Conspiracy theorists all across the world are now in a state of ecstasy as NASA, the world's leading space agency has confirmed the presence of organic matter on Mars.

The presence of organic matter and methane on Mars could indicate the existence of ancient alien life forms on the Red Planet, they said and in another development, the Turkish government has confirmed the authenticity of a UFO sighting that it said happened way back in 2009.

The bizarre sighting apparently happened on May 13, 2009, at around 2.20 AM. The video shows an eerie flying object hovering in the skies, and interestingly two aliens sitting in the UFO were clearly visible in the footage.

Upon the release of the video, it sparked debate among alien buffs and UFO enthusiasts. The Council for Scientific and Technological Research insisted on studying this video to check its authenticity. Now, after nearly nine years, the Council has made it clear that the object spotted in the video did not have any earthly roots. The research report also added that the video was not subjected to any kind of editing, the object present in the video exists intact as in the original record.

"Even though a detailed analysis of the footage is conducted, it might still remain unidentified. Hence, other reference objects need to be recorded in the same frame with a disputable object and further shootings need to be done by ourselves with special equipment in the same locations and conditions," said the government agency, reports Disclose TV.

Between 2007 and 2009, several UFO incidents took place in Turkey which involved 12 eyewitnesses. Many UFO buffs consider the sightings in Turkey the most authentic alien sighting which has ever happened in the human history.

Collectively called the Kumburgaz UFO incident, the mysteries surrounding these sightings still remain unanswered.