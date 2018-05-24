Hrithik Roshan has always been known for his fit body and healthy lifestyle as it shows the actors amazing physique. Even his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan are into gymming on a daily basis.

Recently, the Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore nominated Hrithik, cricketer Virat Kohli and Badminton player Saina Nehwal to join the Twitter campaign in order to encourage fitness in the Indian youth.

Hrithik with a lot of interest accepted the challenge and took to the streets of Mumbai on a bicycle recording himself while he passed through busy streets.

He captioned the video as: "This initiative makes me so proud! Bravo. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office every day. Sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT!" [sic]

The actor further nominated his parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, actors Tiger Shroff and Kunal Kapoor for the same.

The whole post backfired on the actor as trolls on Twitter began pointing out the many traffic rules he was breaking. Users did not shy away from pointing out that the actor was not wearing a helmet and was using his phone on the busy road.

Some users even informed the Mumbai Police by tagging them in their posts.

Mumbai Police responded to one of the tweets saying: Please share the location details for us to inform the concerned traffic division.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is all set for his upcoming Anand Kumar biopic film Super 30 directed by Vikas Behl. He will also appear in Yash Raj Film's untitled project with Vani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

