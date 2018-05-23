Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating and have been spotted together on several occassions. This time around, the rumoured lovebirds were spotted post-midnight while strolling down the streets of Mumbai.

Disha, who is currently sporting her cool new hairdo, was spotted wearing a striped crop top and a pair of hot denim pants while Tiger was in a sleeveless jacket and blue jeans. Both looked quite comfortable when the paparazzi spotted them together.

Disha and Tiger have never spoken about their relationship but their PDA on social media makes their fans believe that the two might be more than just friends.

After the success of Baaghi 2, Disha had been spotted hanging out with the Shroff family on many occassions. Tiger Shroff's mother has also become quite open when it comes to praising Disha for her looks, acting or dancing skills. A few days ago, Ayesha Shroff called Disha the cutest on Instagram.

Recently, Ayesha and Disha were seen stepping out of a restaurant walking hand-in-hand after enjoying a lunch together. Disha's proximity with Tiger's mother Ayesha grabbed many eyeballs giving rise to speculations whether the Shroff's have finally given their nod to Disha-Tiger's relationship.

As Disha and Tiger are yet to make their relationship official, they are currently sailing on the 'just friends' boat may be until the right time comes.

On the work front, Disha Patani has bagged a role in Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra starrer Bharat, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for Student Of The Year 2 and YRF's yet-to-be-titled film with Hrithik Roshan.