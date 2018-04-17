It looks like Disha Patani has become Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff's favourite. The Baaghi 2 actress has been a part of Shroff family's almost every get-together over the past few months. And now, Ayesha is all hearts when she called her son Tiger Shroff's rumored girlfriend "the cutest".

Disha, who is an animal lover, posted an adorable selfie on her Instagram where she was seen cuddling with her pet dog Bella. She also tagged an Instagram account called @bellajasmine143 which she has named after her dog and cat.

@bellajasmine143 ❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 16, 2018 at 6:26am PDT

Ayesha Shroff, who seems to be getting along quite well with Disha of late, was floored with the actress' and Bella's delightfulness. And within no time, Tiger's mom commented on her post, "Cuuuuutest" followed by four lovely hearts.

Earlier, Ayesha on Disha's suggestion had thrown a spider-man theme surprise party for Tiger on his 28th birthday on March 2.

The actress was also spotted on several occasions accompanying the Shroff family, be it for a private dinner or a small getaways in the past few months.

There were reports that Ayesha Shroff disliked Disha for some reasons. But later the actress had rubbished the rumors and had called Tiger's mother a sweet person.

Both Disha and Tiger are currently riding high on the success of Baaghi 2 in which the rumored lovebirds shared the screen for the very first time. While the Shroffs are very happy with the things falling in place for Tiger, we wonder whether they have given their nod to their relationship.