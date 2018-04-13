Remember Disha Patani's trip to Srilanka and Maldives to ring in New Year with rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff last December? The actress seems to have gone down the memory lane to relive the happy moments in the island nations recently.

It really must have been Disha's one of the most memorable and happy trips in life. She posted a picture of her gazing at the Indian ocean as she kneeled down on the beach in a white bikini. She captioned the photo: "Missing the ocean."

Missing the ? A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 11, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

As the picture came under the radar of the 'sanskari' online trolls, they started moral policing the Baaghi 2 actress. They said she was showing off too much skin just for the sake of earning some money.

Within a few hours, her throwback picture was flooded with sleazy and derogatory comments. However, Disha's fans, who deeply admire her, defended her from the trolls and gave them befitting replies.

Heaven☀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 1, 2018 at 8:18pm PST

☀️? A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:31pm PST

The actress is currently basking in the success of her latest outing Baaghi 2 which released on March 30. It was Disha's second movie to cross Rs 100 crore mark while it was Tiger's first ever century at the domestic box office. Her first movie MS Dhoni - The Untold Story had earned Rs 215 crores in its lifetime box office.

On the work front, Disha will be seen playing the lead role in director Sundar C's upcoming period film Sangamithra opposite Kollywood superstar Jayam Ravi. She replaced Shruti Haasan who was earlier being considered to play the role. Set in the 8th century AD, the movie will tell the tale of Sangamithra's journey to save her kingdom.