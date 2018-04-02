Disha Patani is on cloud nine as Baaghi 2, also starring her rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff, opened to unbelievable numbers. Sajid Nadiadwala's film crossed the Rs 50-crore mark in just three days!

What's next for Disha Patani? Well, she is all set to play the role of warrior-princess Sangamithra in filmmaker Sundar C's next, Mirror reported.

This film was announced at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, but the lead actress back then was Shruti Haasan, who later quit. The makers introduced Disha as their leading lady in October 2017.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the period-drama, produced by Hema Rukmani, will go on the floors in July. The tabloid quoted a source as saying: "The film will be on the lines of SS Rajamouli's fantasy-drama Baahubali and will release in two parts."

The source further said: "Shooting will take place in Hyderabad on sets very similar to Baahubali. It will be filmed on a grand scale and if everything goes according to plan, the first part will be unveiled next year."

According to reports, the film is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore. Sangamithra is set in the eighth century AD and also features Tamil stars Jayam Ravi and Arya in the lead. The film will reportedly release in in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Disha, who has featured in a total of three films now, revealed to Mirror in a recent interview that she will be training in sword fighting for the mega action-adventure film.

After Baaghi's success, Disha told Hindustan Times: "I'm not from a filmi background, so I don't know if my films will always work and if people will give me another chance. So, I've to be super careful. I love acting and I want to keep getting the chance to perform. I'm a very positive person.

"For a college girl to come to a new city not knowing anyone wasn't easy. I was living alone, making my own money and never asked my family [for money]. I came to Mumbai with Rs 500 and after a point, I didn't have any money.

"I used to go for a lot of auditions, mostly for TV commercials, as there was this constant pressure on me that if I don't get a job this month, how I will pay my rent. Everything I did was a job until I started to enjoy acting."