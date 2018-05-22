Indian actor Hrithik Roshan made YouTube sensation and singer Vidya Vox's dream come true and now, fans want them to collaborate for a video. On May 22, Hrithik shared a photo of Vidya with him and said "Vidya Vox is in the house! My house!"

"Ladies and gentlemen, Vidya Vox is in the house! My house! What do I say , I'm such a fan. Thank you for the music @VidyaVox Was wonderful meeting you and Shankar," he tweeted.

The Indo-American YouTuber and singer replied to the post and said, "When dreams come true! @iHrithik you're the best and I can't believe I got hang with you! Still on cloud 9!" She also shared a few of their photos on Instagram.

Social media users immediately replied to the post and asked Vidya to feature him in one of her videos. "Make him dance on your songs..huge fan of both of you..& want to see him dancing on ur songs. Any chance of dis thing can be true?" user Dhaval Dave tweeted.

"This is so sweet. Please consider Hrithik for ur next single video. It will b awesome if he joins u," user Sukhen tweeted.

"She's awesome!!! You should have her sing for one of your films!" user Anishaaa tweeted.

In 2015, Hrithik had said that he is a fan of Vidya and her work and Vidya said the same. The Super 30 actor had shared one of Vidya's songs and captioned it, "Vidya Vox, wherever u are , what an amazing voice u have. Listening mash up non stop. Bravo."

Vidya replied to him, "@iHrithik I'M SUCH A HUGE FAN OF YOU!! Means SO much coming from you, thank you so much! Hope I can continue to be a part of your playlist!"

Well, Hrithik surely made Vidya's day and now even we want to see Vidya singing and Hrithik dancing to her tunes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is busy with Super 30 movie and recently a photo of his went viral on social media. Vidya, on the other hand, released her last video Tamil Born Killa in April this year.