Filmmaker Mansore aka Manjunatha Somashekhar Reddy has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Akhila on Sunday, 15 August. The couple took the wedding vows at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Mansore and Akhila's marriage was performed as per the Hindu customs. He tied the knot between 5.30 am and 6.30 am. The couple's wedding had the presence of their family members, close relatives and, friends.

He is the third celebrity to enter wedlock this week after singer Hemanth Kumar and actor Yashas Surya.

Mansore started his journey in the film industry with Harivu, which starred Sanchari Vijay and Shweta Desai. It bagged Best Kannada Film at 62 National Film Awards in 2014. It had also won the Best Movie Award given by the Karnataka state government.

His next movie Nathicharami with Sanchari Vijay and Sruthi Hariharan won five National Awards in 2018 that include Best Feature Film in Kannada and Special Mention for Best Actress.

His third movie 1978, a hostage drama starring Yajna Shetty, too won critical acclaim. This flick was the first new flick to hit the screens after the lockdown was lifted last year and managed to pull the audience to theatres.

Hemanth Kumar Marries Kruthika

Popular Kannada singer Hemanth Kumar married Kruthika, a doctor by profession, in a private event in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 11 August. Sandalwood's Real Star Upendra and many other dignitaries from the Kannada film industry took part in the wedding.

Actor Yashas Surya Ties the Knot with Ambika

Kannada actor Yashas Surya bid goodbye to his bachelorhood as he tied the knot with Ambika on Thursday, 12 August.

His marriage was performed as per the Hindu customs at Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Banashankari 2 Stage. The couple took the wedding in the presence of their family members, relatives, and friends. Challenging Star Darshan was one of the dignitaries from Sandalwood who graced the wedding to bless the newly-married couple.