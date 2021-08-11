Popular Kannada singer Hemanth Kumar has married Kruthika in a private event in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 11 August. The couple took the wedding vows in the presence of family members and friends.

The wedding was performed as per Hindu customs. While the bride sported a red zari saree, the groom donned a traditional silk dhoti and shawl. Sandalwood's Real Star Upendra and many other dignitaries from the Kannada film industry took part in the wedding.

Who is Hemanth Kumar?

Hemanth Kumar is a protege of Sandalwood legendary musician Hamasalekha. He made his singing debut with Mr Puttaswamy in 1998. He shot to fame with 'Preethse' song from Upendra and Shivaraj Kumar's Preethse, a Kannada remake of hit Bollywood movie Darr, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol.

He was the voice of most of the lead actors in subsequent years. He has sung in the films for stars like Upendra, Shivaraj Kumar, Ravichandran, Darshan, Yash, Ganesh, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sri Nagar Kitty among others.

He has been a regular singer in Darshan's films that include Lankesh Patrike, Daasa, Annavaru, Gowdru, Ayya, Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna and Mr Airavatha. He lent his voice for Uppi in many films and notably in Super Star, Rakta Kanneru and Kutumba.

He has worked with most of the music directors like Gurukiran, Arjun Janya, V Manohar, V Harikrishna, Mano Murthy and V Sridhar.

'Danger' from Rakta Kaneeru, 'Nidire Baredire Yenanti' from Kuri Galu Saar Kurigalu, 'Problem Problem' in Superstar, 'Preethi Maye Husharu' in Duniya are some of the popular songs sung by Hemanth Kumar.

In his three-decade career, he has lent his voice for over 275 movies. In the last decade, the opportunities have substantially come down as the Sandalwood musicians prefer Hindi singers to local talents.

Coming to Kruthika, she is a doctor by profession.