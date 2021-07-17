Director Prem is the latest celebrity who is now dragged into the ongoing Darshan's controversies. In a press meet, the Challenging Star took a jibe at the former for which the Jogi creator has now given a reply.

In a press note released on his social media page, Prem claims that he was not a star director when they worked together in Kariya. "I am a small-time filmmaker. I was called a good director by the likes of Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan. Ambareesh, Rajinikanth, and crores of Kannadigas, yet success never went to head," he said.

Prem Introduced Umapathy to Darshan

"Plenty of fans of yours and mine have been waiting for our collaboration. So, we discussed about working on a project. I wanted the film to be made either on your banner or my banner, but producer Umapathy was interested to fund the project. Hence, I introduced him to you.

Since my film Villain (Shivaraj Kumar and Sudeep-starrer flick) was getting delayed I asked Umapathy to do a project with another director. I returned the advance amount and wished all the success for Roberrt. I celebrated the success of Roberrt when it became a hit," he writes in the statement.

Think, Before You Talk

In spite of having a cordial relationship, Prem is apparently surprised to see the actor passing a loose comment about him. "Darshan, you are aware of the efforts being put by directors to make an actor a star. I request you think before you make unwarranted remarks about someone. Thank you for your kinds words," the Preethi Eke Bhoomi Melide director concluded.

What Darshan said?

During an interaction with the media, Darshan spoke about having talks with Prem and Umapathy Gowda for a film. "The discussion happened between me and them, but I was surprised when I saw media reports about my collaboration with them and that I had given 100-day callsheet for Prem," he said.

He questioned why he would change his policy and allot 100 days for Prem while taking a jibe at the director.

Darshan Hitting Headlines for Wrong Reasons

In the last two weeks, Darshan is hitting the headlines for the wrong reasons. Firstly, a woman and people close to him that includes Roberrt producer Umapathy faced allegations of forging his signature to get a bank loan.

As the issue died up, director-journalist Indrajit Lankesh made shocking claims of Darshan being involved assaulted a waiter at a hotel in Mysuru.