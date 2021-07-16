Journalist-filmmaker Indrajith Lankesh, who has made shocking allegations against Kannada actor Darshan of assaulting a waiter, has continued to target the Challenging Star despite the victim and the hotel owner denying his claims.

Indrajith Lankesh's Statement

"I have no intention of defaming anyone nor do I have a personal issue with anyone. I want Darshan to apologise to the waiter before he faces more humiliation and more such incidents come to light. I am trying to help the helpless," he said in a press conference on Friday, 16 July.

He requested people not to drag the names of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah. "Nobody is behind me. As you know, my father fought for the helpless and I too believe in standing up for them." the director, who had earlier worked with Darshan in the film titled Lankesh, added.

Reacting to the alleged waiter stating that Darshan did not assault him, Indrajith stated, "They are poor people and tell lies out fear. They try to save their jobs by defending Darshan," he added.

What is it All About?

After meeting the Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Indrajith Lankesh alleged that Darshan had assaulted a Dalit waiter at a star hotel at a late night party in Mysuru. The victim sustained injuries in the incident after which the victim's wife had come to the hotel demanding justice. The police's mediation solved the issue, he said in a press meet.

"I am speaking out as I cannot be a mute spectator to what celebrities are doing. The common man is suffering in all this. I have enough evidence to prove Darshan and his friends Rakesh Papanna, son of Siddaramaiah's close aide and Melanta assaulted the supplier. I am shocked to see the violent language being used by the actor during the press meets," Indian Express quotes Indrajith as saying in the press conference.

What the Hotel Owner Says?

Sandesh Nagaraj, the producer and the owner of the hotel, has denied the claims made by Indrajith Lankesh. "He did not beat up anybody, but he yelled at the waiter, a trainee from Bihar. It is a minor issue, Darshan easily gets angry when he is drunk," he told the media.

Meanwhile, Sandesh Nagaraj has purportedly admitted that Darshan manhandled their employee in the alleged leaked video.