A woman and two others have been arrested for forging the documents of Darshan, producer Umapathy Gowda and a few others in Mysuru. Arunakumari, Nandeesha, and Madukesha are the three people who are now in Mysore city police's custody.

The Complaint

As per the complaint filed by Harsha Melanta, a close friend of Darshan, Arunakumari and two others approached him claiming to be the officials from the bank. They allegedly told him that he had applied for Rs 25 crore loan through forged documents using Darshan's documents and his friends. Further, they blackmailed him of exposing this issue if he failed to pay them Rs 25 lakh to settle the issue.

Before filing the complaint, Harsha Melanta did an inquiry at a Bengaluru branch of Canara Bank and found Arunakumari was a fake manager who was trying to cheat him. On 3 July, he filed a formal complaint against Hebbal police station in Mysuru.

"They asked me to meet them on Hebbal Ring Road, where they handed me copies of a loan application and other documents which had my forged signature. They accused me of creating forged documents of properties belonging to celebrities, in the form of surety to obtain loan. They threatened that they would lodge a police complaint, and leak this to the media if I didn't pay them '25 lakh," Indian Express quotes Harsha as saying in his complaint.

Harsha Melanta, Darshan, and producer Umapathy Gowda visited NR subdivision ACP on Sunday, 12 July. The cops have filed the case of cheating and extortion.

Darshan's Reaction

Reacting to the issue, Darshan told the media that he came to know about the forgery issue a month ago and the truth will be known once the accused reveals the names of the people involved in the case.

The actor realises that he has been cheated by people close to him and will ensure the culprits get punished for trying to fake his documents.

On the professional front, Darshan's much-hyped film Roberrt, which was released earlier this year, did well at the box office and turned out to be a profitable venture at box office. His next film is Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka.

The shooting was halted due to the Covid-19 lockdown. He has a film with Milana Prakash. It is a political thriller. The Challenging Star will be collaborating with Roberrt team of Tharun Sudhir and Umapathy Gowda for freedom fighter Sindhoora Lakshmana biopic.