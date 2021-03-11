Darshan's much-awaited movie Robert has hit the screens across the country on Thursday, 11 March. The film has got a solid opening in Karnataka as it becomes the biggest opener in Sandalwood in the post-Covid era.

Not just fans, celebrities too have joined the celebration as they sent their wishes for the success of Robert. This has increased the craze around the movie which has simultaneously released in Kannada and Telugu.

Robert Story:

It is the story of a man protecting a boy from evil forces. Darshan appears in two avatars of Raghav and Robert. Although the storyline lacks freshness, the fans of the Challenging Star seem to have enjoyed the content, which is packed with action, comedy and sentiment.

Celebrities Reaction:

Dharma Kirthiraj: HE HAS ARRIVED Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes

Me On my way for the first day , first show, MAIN THEATRE... #RoberrtStormMarch11 wishing the dashing

@dasadarshan anna. @umap30071 sir and my brother from another mother @TharunSudhir all the success Hugging face

Rakshitha Prem: This is ... here is wishing him once again happy birthday my dear frnd u deserve a lot of happiness n love from everyone always n forever Red heart... @TharunSudhir so so proud of u kano,u r doing such great work n when I get to hear everyone praising u makes me Very very happy , congrats on #Roberrt tharun u truly deserve the success

@umap30071 I am soo happy for u uma .... the good soul ur ,u always deserve the best n may only good come ur way ... I am going n watching Roberrt soon ... n hope all u also watch n

Such amazing reviews .... superb job team #Robertt ... today is Shivaratri n my frnd

@dasadarshan is born on Shivaratri for everyone who didn't know ... soo Roberrt is double special because this is a gift from him to all of us ... n what an amazing gift

I am sure it will be a paisa vasool entertainer Red heartRed heartRed heartsuperb job #teamroberrt

Pranam Devaraj: The storm is here Flexed biceps All the best to the entire team of #Roberrt Red heart can't wait to watch @dasadarshan Anna on the big screen Red heart all the best @TharunSudhir Anna and @umap30071

sir Red heart

SRIIMURALI: All the best to team #Roberrt @umap30071 @dasadarshan @TharunSudhir Goodluck my friends!

Rakshit Shetty: The grand saga of #Roberrt to release tomorrow. Sending my heartiest wishes and wishing the pinnacle of success to @dasadarshan sir and the entire team of Roberrt Hugging face @TharunSudhir @umap30071

Sai Dharam Tej: Wishing only the best to all the films releasing tomorrow.

#GaaliSampath #Sreekaram #Jaathirathnalu #Robertt @anilravipudi anna #RajendraPrasad garu,

@SreeVishnuOffl , @dasadarshan garu, @IamJaggubhai sir @ImSharwanand , @NaveenPolishety @Priyadarshi_i.Hope you guys get huge success

Prashanth Neel: All the best to the entire team of #Roberrt.

A big congratulations to @dasadarshan sir, @TharunSudhir

@UmapathyFilms for the grand openingClapping hands sign Two festivals indeed today!!!

AP Arjun: All the best @dasadarshan anna, @umap30071sir and #ROBERTT TEAM

Have a great success @TharunSudhir magaRed heartFlexed biceps Jai anjaneya Flexed biceps

Santhosh Ananddram: Wishing team #Robert , @dasadarshan sir , brother

@TharunSudhir & umapathy sir a massive success Thumbs up