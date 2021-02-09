OTT is not just youth and urban phenomenon anymore. Thanks to Covid-19 lockdown, the video-streaming consumption has now reached into tier 2 and 3 cities in India. As a result, the subscription service for Hotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime and other streaming sites have increased by leap and bounds.

Among the many streaming sites, Amazon Prime in India has been investing a lot on Indian content in the last 12-15 months. Not just Bollywood films, netizens can find a good collection of South Indian movies. Here in this story, we are listing out five must-watch Kannada films on this OTT platform.

Avane Srimannarayana

Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana is a fantasy adventure film laced with action and comedy. It is a brilliant story built around the recovery of the missing treasure in the 1980s. The story is packed with surprises and twists which keep the audience glued to their seats. Rakshit Shetty's brilliant acting backed by solid music by B Ajaneesh Loknath makes it a must-watch flick.

Dia

Pruthvi Ambar, Dheekshith, and Kushee Ravi's Dia is a romantic drama, directed by KS Ashoka. It's a story a woman who falls in love, but fate has a different plan for the couple. She falls in love again but comes back to haunt her. What follows next is the best part of the flick. The not-so-big-names in the cast surprises the viewers with their brilliant performance. B Ajaneesh Loknath's background and the cinematography add value to the content.

Kavaludaari

Neo-noir thriller is rare in Kannada cinema. Hemanth Rao of Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu fame comes up with an engrossing storyline and casts powerhouse performers like Anant Nag and Achyuth Kumar. Rishi plays the male lead in this flick, produced by Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar. It is a jigsaw puzzle held together by the tight screenplay.

Love Mocktail

It is a new-age drama in which real-life couple Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj play the lead with Amrutha Iyengar doing the character of the second heroine. It is about a man's quest for true love and a heart-touching romantic story. Raghu Dixit's BGM and songs with Sri Crazy Mindz's good cinematography elevate the quality of the film.

KGF: Chapter 1

Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 1 redefined mass movie in India. Kannada star Yash became a household name with this flick. It's the story of a gangster, who desires to become the most powerful and richest person in the world. Although the movie has a lot of violence in the first half, the solid narration keeps you engaged. You name any department, it has delivered an extraordinary output. This flick got a new identity to Sandalwood and every cine-goer should watch the flick, at least once.