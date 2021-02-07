Prashanth Neel has choosen music director Ravi Basrur and cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, who are part of his KGF series, for his pan-India film Salaar which stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan. Now, yet another Kannadiga will be part of this mega-budget flick.

Madhu Guruswamy Shares Excitement

Madhu Guruswamy, who was earlier seen in the films like Shivaraj Kumar's Vajrakaaya, has bagged Salaar. He shared his excitement in his recent Facebbok post as he writes, "Hello Friends, I'm glad and happy to announce that my next venture is "SALAAR". I am very excited to be a part of this wonderful project #SALAAR. Thank you so much #Prashanth Neel Sir, #Vijay Kiragandur Sir, and #Hombale Films for giving me a great opportunity.Keep supporting. Madhu Guruswamy [sic]"

Going by the reports, Madhu Guruswamy is enacting the role of a villain. Of late, Bollywood media had speculated that John Abraham would be playing the antagonist's role. However, there is no official confirmation, yet.

Ever-lasting Impression

Prashanth Neel's KGF series had many artists in the negative role and his debut flick Ugramm too had many actors with grey shades. Taking this factor into the account, Salaar too might have more than one baddie.

Nonetheless, the negative characters in Neel's films had ever-last impressions. (Thilak in Ugramm or Garuda in KGF: Chapter 1). Hence, there is a strong reason for Madhu Gurusamy, even if he is playing a small role, to be excited about working on this project.

Currently, the shooting of the Prabhas-starrer is underway in Hyderabad. On the other hand, the shooting of Salaar started after it was formally launched on 15 January. A few days ago, an accident had occurred on the sets, leaving 6-7 people injured.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel has reportedly said that the film is not the remake of his blockbuster film Ugramm. From the day one, there have been rumours that Salaar was a remake of his earlier hit flick, but now his clarification has put an end to the baseless reports.