On Tuesday, the first day of the shoot of Adipurish in Mumbai, a massive fire broke out on the sets of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer. Thankfully there were no injuries and causalities. And now we hear another shocking and unfortunate incident from the team of Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar.

As per reports, the team of Salaar met with a massive road accident near Godavarikhani in Telangana. The injured members have been rushed to the hospital.

Van carrying a few team members collides with truck, no info on lead stars Shruti and Prabhas

As per reports, a van carrying a few team members collided with a lorry. The team was reportedly returning to their hotels after finishing the day's shoot. Those who suffered injuries have been shifted to Mamatha Hospital nearby. However, there is no confirmation regarding the identity of the team members.

There is also no information whether Prabhas, Salaar's leading lady, Shruti Haasan, or Director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame were travelling in the van or not. Fans and well-wishers of the lead actors Prabhas and Shruti Haasan are sending 'get well soon' wishes to their respective social media handles.

The team started shooting for the film a few days ago

For the unversed, the team started shooting for the film a few days back. Multiple pictures of Prabhas had also gone viral on social media. Touted to be an out and out action thriller, Salaar is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under his home production banner Hombale Films, the film will have John Abraham as the antagonist.

A video shows Salaar team returning to the hotel.

Even Though It Was Restricted Area And Covered Up With Police Forces, Still Many Die Hard Fans Comming And Staying There It Self To See #Prabhas Till Night ? DIE HARD FANS ?



Our #Salaar While Retiring To Guest House After Shoot Pack Up.



GodavariKhani Nizam ?? pic.twitter.com/1ABfDG7LRL — Prabhas Rules ™ (@PrabhasRules) January 30, 2021

A few days ago, Prabhas on the sets of Salaar

Salaar was launched in Hyderabad on January 15, 2021. The grand event was graced by many including KGF actor Yash and Prashanth Neel, Prabhas and Vijay Kiragandur.

Check out the pictures below:

A few days earlier, Shruti Haasan had opened up on coming on board for Salaar. In an interview with Bombay Times, she said:

I'm super excited to be a part of this project. It's a great team and I'm looking forward to working with Prabhas as well. As always, what drew me to the role was the character I get to portray. Her flow in the larger narrative is interesting and I'm excited to bring her to life.

Yesterday, a fire broke out on the sets of Adipursh

On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out on the sets of Adipurush in Mumbai reportedly around 4.13 pm. The film's shoot was happening at the Retro Grounds behind Inorbit Mall in Goregaon when the incident happened. Eight fire engines were reportedly rushed to the spot, and no injuries were reported.

Adipurush stars actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, no one was injured

A spokesperson reportedly confirmed a fire on the sets and that everyone was safe and sound. "We thank Mumbai fire brigade and Mumbai Police for their support," the spokesperson said. Saif and Prabhas were not present on the sets when the incident happened, according to reports.

Pinkvilla reported that the cause of the fire was a short circuit. Adipurush had gone on the floors on Tuesday, and its director Om Raut had announced the same on social media earlier. Sharing a new poster of the film, he wrote, "Aarambh". The poster's tagline was, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil."

We hope and pray that all those involved in the unfortunate incident are safe and healthy.