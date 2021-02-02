Megastarrer and multi budget film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan went on the floors today. However, on the first day of shooting, a massive fire broke out on the film's sets in Mumbai Goregaon. This has come as a shocker for many, especially for the cast and crew. Luckily the lead actors and everyone in and around the set are safe.

Here's what happened:

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush set in Mumbai catches fire, no injuries

As per reports in Pinkvilla, the team of Adipurush has been shooting against massive chroma and green screen set up as the film is said to be exploring a new motion capture technology. However, post-lunch today, a bystander saw some fire flakes outside the studio and alerted everyone around that a massive fire broke out on the sets of Adipurush.

Cause of fire

The report in Pinvilla further states that the fire broke out due to short circuit and the full chroma set up went into ashes. However, it eventually came under control, and no casualties have been reported. Om Raut and his entire team are safe.

Prabhas and Saif were not a part of this shoot

Reportedly, the situation is under control now. Thankfully, all fire safety measures were in place on the set. A fire brigade was spotted on the sets within minutes of the fire and took the situation under their control. By god's grace, no causalities have been reported till now.

As far as the cast and crew are concerned, no one has come under any physical harm. But the damage to the film set is an issue of concern for the producer's Prasad Sutar and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

The fire images on the set of Adipurush in Mumbai have gone viral on the internet.

Apashakunam ledu loveda ledu anni green mats kabatti fire catch ayi untadhi

Wait for official confirmation #Adipurush #Prabhas

Jai shri ram ??? pic.twitter.com/JtuBZSm9Lv — Nani (@Praneeth_Benz) February 2, 2021

Fans are saddened upon hearing this piece of sad news.

Wtt!? Fire On The Sets Of #Adipurush ??



I hope all r safe!???? @omraut sir!?

Praying for the safety for everyone!??#Prabhas ? — #प्रभाश्रृति!? (@prabhashruti_) February 2, 2021

#Breaking - FIRE caught on the sets of #Adipurush at a goregaon studio, mumbai. Team including Director Om raut are absolutely safe. Green screen chroma setup is fully burned though. #PRABHAS & #Saif were not the part of shoot.#SarkaruVaariPaata ?@urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/e6tYL0lBE2 — SarkaruVaariPaata Updates ? ? (@Udayvarma1882) February 2, 2021

Prabhas took to social media and announced that the shoot of much-awaited Adipurush is all set to begin today!

Check out his IG post below:

Earlier today, Prabhas took to Instagram to announce the news with the logo poster of Adipurush and wrote, "#Adipurush aarambh. #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries. (sic).

Ajay Devgn wished the cast and crew of Adipurush today morning.

The budget of the film Adipurush

As per various reports, the film will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore. A massive amount of money has been spent on VFX, which is an important part of the film. Adipurush will be shot entirely using the Croma technology seen in several Hollywood films. The makers have also roped in VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars to work on the film's graphics.

When will Saif and Prabhas start shooting

The film is gearing up for an Independence Day 2022 release. While Prabhas joins the shoot later this month, Saif is expected to join the set from March.

What is the film all about

Adipurush is the adaptation of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram is also addressed as Adi Purusha. Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Rama, and Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh, the demon King Ravan, in the film.