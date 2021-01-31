Amazon Prime Videos' last two shows Mirzapur and Tandav have stirred into controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and showing Uttar Pradesh in bad light. Numerous FIRs have been lodged against both the series. Needless to say, the OTT platform is busy resolving the issues surrounding these two shows.

The most awaited web show season 2 of the Family Man would premiere on February 12, may delay release indefinitely. Reportedly, the streamer does not want to release The Family Man 2 when the platform is mired in unwanted controversies. The second season of The Family Man will mark the digital debut of popular Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni.

Amazon Prime Video has decided to postpone the release of The Family Man Season 2 indefinitely

The Family Man Season 2 which was to stream from February 12 stands postponed for now. If reports are to be believed the trailer which was supposed to be released on January 19, 2021, will now be released closer to the new streaming date, whenever that may be. As per reports in PTI, "The streaming platform is talking, debating about delaying the release of the show."

Another report in PTI suggests that the show has been postponed as the platform appears to be cautious. There's nothing in season two of The Family Man that would hurt anybody but given the current scenario, to be on a safer note, it has been decided to push ahead of the release of the show."

About the show The Family Man

Amazon Prime Vidos in December 2020 released an intriguing first look of the upcoming chapter of The Family Man on social media. Created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Family Man season one premiered on September 20, 2019, and received rave reviews.

In the show, Bajpayee plays an intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari. In the sophomore season, Bajpayee will be taking on a bigger and deadlier mission, keeping up with a high-pressure job, and keeping his country safe while juggling with his family's responsibility.

Actors Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, and Shreya Dhanwanthary will be reprising their role from season one. The second season of The Family Man will mark the digital debut of south star Samantha Akkineni.

The released teaser of The Family Man Season 2

Coming back to two major shows of Amazon prime Videos that are under the radar and facing the brunt

Tandav and Mirzapur. Let's take a look individually what happened exactly.

The Tandav Row:

The show stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohd Zeeshan and many others. Tandav has been accused of hurting religious sentiments of a section of the audience, especially with its now-controversial scene featuring Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, dressed as Lord Shiva, was seen mouthing lines about 'azaadi'. After numerous complaints, the makers released a statement apologising for unintentionally hurting people's sentiments and agreed to snip 'problematic' sequences.

However, even after censorship, Tandav's troubles are far from over. After apprehensions regarding an arrest, select members from the Tandav team approached the Supreme Court to grant them interim protection from arrest. On Wednesday, their plea was rejected by the apex court, and they were asked to approach the high court for anticipatory bail or quashing of FIRs.

Mirzapur Row

Another web series that is in trouble is Mirzapur, over its content. The Supreme Court has issued notice to the makers of "Mirzapur", Amazon Prime and the centre on a petition that calls for a ban on the show, which it alleges "maligns the image of Uttar Pradesh". The petition also suggests a government panel to screen shows or movies released on streaming platforms.

A team of UP policemen has reached Mumbai to chase the case filed by a journalist in Mirzapur town in UP. "Mirzapur", starring Pankaj Tripathi, is a thriller revolving around crime, mafia and dons in a UP town.

The web series has tarnished the city's historical and cultural image, which has a place in Hindu Mythology, says the petition, flagging "nudity and abusive language" in the show. "Every resident of Mirzapur is shown as a goon and adulterer.

What's the current status?

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court declined to grant interim protection from any coercive action to Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others facing multiple FIRs allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

[BREAKING] #Tandav Series Row : Supreme Court issues notice on the prayers for transferring and clubbing of FIRs.



Bench rejects the prayer for granting of interim protection from arrest.



Grants liberty to petitioners to seek bail in concerned courts.#SupremeCourt #PrimeVideo https://t.co/YrQBZC2Pm3 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 27, 2021

The petitioners' lawyers persuaded the bench for interim protection by referring to similar orders granted in 'Arnab Goswami' & 'Amish Devgan' cases.



Bench was not inclined to grant the prayer.



Bench also orally remarked during hearing that religious sentiments cannot be hurt. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 27, 2021

On Friday, the Allahabad High Court stayed the arrest of producers of Mirzapur web series — Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani — connected with a First Information Report that accused them of the improper and indecent portrayal of the town Mirzapur and outraging religious belief.