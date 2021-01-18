Amazon Prime's new web series Tandav was released on January 15, 2021. Ever since the show was dropped, netizens have been tending #BanOn Tandav #BoycottTandaav for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus through a scene.

The case against makers of Amazon Prime's Tandav in UP

An FIR has been lodged against Tandav' for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments, in Lucknow. According to ANI, an FIR has been registered at Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of the web series 'Tandav' Ali Abbas Zafar, its producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others.

"A police team from Hazratganj will leave for Mumbai to investigate and interrogate those named in the FIR on Monday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, central zone, Somen Barma.

Lucknow: FIR registered at Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of web series 'Tandav' Ali Abbas Zafar, its producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Soon after the case was registered, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media adviser Shalabh Mani Tripathi shared a copy of it on Twitter. "There is no tolerance for playing with people's sentiments in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh. A serious case has been registered against the entire team of Tandav, which is spreading hate in the guise of cheap web series. Prepare for arrest," he wrote in Hindi.

Soon after the case was registered, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media adviser Shalabh Mani Tripathi shared a copy of it on Twitter. "There is no tolerance for playing with people's sentiments in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh. A serious case has been registered against the entire team of Tandav, which is spreading hate in the guise of cheap web series. Prepare for arrest," he wrote in Hindi.

He said the complaint was filed after numerous Twitter comments critical of Tandav's content started on social media. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken cognisance of the complaints against web series #Tandav and has sought an explanation from Amazon Prime Video.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken cognisance of the complaints against web series #Tandav and has sought an explanation from Amazon Prime Video

What does the FIR copy state?

Those named in the FIR have been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, causing destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred; forgery to harm the reputation, statements conducing to public mischief, with intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India, or to strike terror in the people or any section of the people.

The FIR says that there are angry outbursts on social media against the web series Tnadav released on January 16 with people sharing its clippings. After watching the series, it was found that in the 17th minute of Episode 1, "characters playing Hindu gods and goddesses have been shown in an uncharitable way and using undignified language, which can trigger religious sentiments," the complainant said.

"Similarly, in the 22nd minute of the same episode, efforts have been made to ignite caste clashes. The person holding a dignified post like that of prime minister has been shown in a very derogatory manner throughout the web series," the FIR further stated.

Tandav controversy: I&B Ministry summons Amazon Prime Video officials

The case was filed hours after the centre's Ministry of Information, and Broadcasting reportedly sought a response from Amazon Prime on a complaint filed by Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam.

The information and broadcasting ministry has summoned Amazon Prime's India officials after a controversy erupted over the recently-launched web series Tandav, news agency ANI reported on Sunday after several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders criticised it for hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

Filed complaint against Tandav Web Series at Ghatkopar police station.

BJP leader Ram Kadam lodged a police complaint against the makers and actors of the web series featuring actors Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia. Kadam alleged that there were dialogues between the characters in the web series where Hindu deity Lord Shiva has been ridiculed. The West Ghatkopar MLA demanded that the series remove the part as it hurts people's sentiments.

"Filed complaint against Tandav Web Series at Ghatkopar police station. Police have assured quick investigation, FIR under Sec 295A of IPC, Section 67A of IT Act & Atrocities Act. Producer, Director, Writer, Actors & Amazon to be summoned soon," Kadam tweeted.

BJP parliamentarian from Maharashtra Manoj Kotak also said that the web series' creators must apologise for hurting sentiments of the people. He also claimed 'concerted efforts' to portray Hindu deities 'in poor light'. Demanding a ban on the web series, the Mumbai Northeast MP also wrote to the information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar.

"We have made a demand to Javadekar Ji and have written to him to ban the web series immediately. The actors, producers and directors should apologise for hurting sentiments. Different organisations and individuals have complained that Hindu Gods and Goddesses have been ridiculed in 'Tandav' web series. Comments have been passed about them," the lawmaker was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Cast of Tandav

Tandav released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The show opened to average reviews. Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others.