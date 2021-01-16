Watch Salman Khan preparing instant raw onion pickle Close
Watch Salman Khan preparing instant raw onion pickle

The year 2020 saw OTT boom, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic we saw numerous shows and film releasing on the web. Some of them were loved by the masses, and many of them landed in controversies for their alleged objectionable content.

From web series Krishna and His Leela (Netflix),  A Suitable Boy to movies like Sadak 2,  many of them had to face legal battles.

And now one of the major series of the year that was released on January 15, 2021, is facing the ire of netizens. Tandav has landed into controversy for allegedly offending Hindu religious sentiments. Social media users trend #BoycottTandav.

Netizens trend Boycott Tandav

Why is #BoycottTandav trending Twitter?

Tandav released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The show opened to average reviews. However, the show faced severe backlash from social media users allegedly mocking Hindu Gods on the first day. One of the particular scenes in the show hasn't gone down well with the audiences. 

The scene that created social media outrage

A section of Twitter has taken an offence over the show's one particular scene wherein actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who plays a stage performer appears as Lord Shiva, Zeeshan is holding Trishul and says Azaadi, what the ....?"

Furthermore, the host talks about social media following and tweeting or posting pictures to increase his followers. This is followed by the much controversial 'Azaadi' chants by the audiences. The visual was from the first episode of the series.

Boycott Tandav

Netizens expressed their displeasure over the makers 'using gods and dharma' for 'Entertainment.'

Check their Tweets below:

Tandav
Trandav boycott

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gaurav Goel Tweeted, "If someone is hurting the religious sentiments, then the complaint shall be filed against the producers/persons performing in the movie."

Netizens attack IMDb rating and give Tandav one star

Seeking displeasure over Zeeshan's one particular scene, many conveyed their thoughts by giving the series one star on IMDb and posted screenshots.

Tandav star cast

Tandav

Tandav released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The show opened to average reviews. Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea,  Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others.

Also Read