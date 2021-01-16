The year 2020 saw OTT boom, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic we saw numerous shows and film releasing on the web. Some of them were loved by the masses, and many of them landed in controversies for their alleged objectionable content.

From web series Krishna and His Leela (Netflix), A Suitable Boy to movies like Sadak 2, many of them had to face legal battles.

And now one of the major series of the year that was released on January 15, 2021, is facing the ire of netizens. Tandav has landed into controversy for allegedly offending Hindu religious sentiments. Social media users trend #BoycottTandav.

Why is #BoycottTandav trending Twitter?

Tandav released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The show opened to average reviews. However, the show faced severe backlash from social media users allegedly mocking Hindu Gods on the first day. One of the particular scenes in the show hasn't gone down well with the audiences.

The scene that created social media outrage

A section of Twitter has taken an offence over the show's one particular scene wherein actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub who plays a stage performer appears as Lord Shiva, Zeeshan is holding Trishul and says Azaadi, what the ....?"

Furthermore, the host talks about social media following and tweeting or posting pictures to increase his followers. This is followed by the much controversial 'Azaadi' chants by the audiences. The visual was from the first episode of the series.

Why someone needs to take help of Hindu gods for making a movie ?#BoycottTandav pic.twitter.com/3QIKerxyTM — सत्य सनातन (@yashrajcool11) January 15, 2021

Netizens expressed their displeasure over the makers 'using gods and dharma' for 'Entertainment.'

There is widespread Hinduphobia among filmmakers of Bollywood. Tandav Web series is another example of presenting Anti-Hindu content in the name of entertainment. @PrakashJavdekar ji this web series must be banned.#BanTandavNow pic.twitter.com/aqwkAAHzOo — Gyanendra Giri (@iGyanendraGiri) January 16, 2021

#BanTandavNow @PrakashJavdekar ji. It's shocking that we even allow these kind of anti Bharat propaganda.



Unless GOI acts & take strong action against this, how can we keep Bharat united?



Stop this propaganda against Hindus & Bharat.



Why wait for citizen's to do tandav? pic.twitter.com/gKVsGB1lUY — Radharamn Das (@RadharamnDas) January 16, 2021

#BoycottTandav @PrimeVideoIN,@PMOIndia it shuld be bann . it hurts Hindu sentiments coz abused to Lord Shiva and Lord Ram . Justifying JNU students Umar Khaleed and Kanhyyia. why these pple targeting Hindus . If u hve guts then pls show same things for other religeion — prasad satarkar (@prasad5185) January 14, 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gaurav Goel Tweeted, "If someone is hurting the religious sentiments, then the complaint shall be filed against the producers/persons performing in the movie."

If someone is hurtung the religious sentiments then complaint shall be filed against the producers/persons performing in the movie.#BoycottTandav — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) January 16, 2021

It is a series with Anti-Hindu propaganda. Insulting the hindu gods for their own sake. IT NEEDS TO BE STOPPED.#BoycottTandav — h. (@amorxsushant) January 16, 2021

Netizens attack IMDb rating and give Tandav one star

Seeking displeasure over Zeeshan's one particular scene, many conveyed their thoughts by giving the series one star on IMDb and posted screenshots.

Tandav star cast

Tandav released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The show opened to average reviews. Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja, and Shonali Nagrani among others.