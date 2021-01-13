Versatile actor Dino Morea is known for his impeccable acting skills. The multifaceted charming person has entertained us for over a decade. From flashing his dimpled smile to making us drool over his washboard abs, he never fails to make our heart flutter. Dino is super elated as he gears up for the release of his upcoming movie Tandav.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, India, Dino Morea spoke at length about his role in Tandav, OTT growth, the decision and choices he made at the start of his career and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

How was 2020 for you workwise or otherwise?

I had a crazy 2020. It has been a fantastic year for me. I had two releases on the web, and another one is on the verge of release -- Tandav. I have my movie Helmet that we wrapped up during the unlock phase, which will be releasing in March 2021. My production has created a show which will be announced any time soon.

Were some scenes of Tandav shot during the unlock phase?

In 2019, we had wrapped up the shoot of Tandav. Some post-production stuff happened during the unlock phase. I am super elated for Tandav. This is such a wonderful fictional drama that Ali sir has crated. The show is looking grand, promising. The twists and turns and the drama will make it for an interesting watch.

Tell us in brief about your character?

In Tandav, I am essaying the role of a political science professor. He bridges the gap between the politicians and students who want to get into politics. Every character adds to the main story; my character also adds to the role. I haven't played such an intriguing role in my career so far.

Are you happy with the way your career has shaped up?

Well, I made some good choices, and I made some not so good choices. When I made not so good choices, they were good choices before they became not so good choices (hope you understand what I mean to say) when it comes to you everything sounds nice, and during the process, many things change along the line. And for me, all that was [part of] learning as well as upsetting but I went through these experiences. The industry has taught me a lot. It has taught me to be a little more prudent, be more careful. It has made me stronger when you have to say NO. It made me realise that you have to say no. And If I look back, I think it was a learning process, and I have no regrets. I'm far more prudent than I was before.

OTT boom in 2020 gave recognition and work to many actors writers, directors? What do you have to say about the content consumed by the audience?

Yes, I agree OTT is the biggest and the largest platform for consuming entertainment and for that we need much more content. We have new writers, new actors. Everyone is being given an opportunity to showcase their talent, which is outstanding. In cinema there was very limited scope for actors, very few actors got roles they wanted. Directors and writers are flourishing now. A big thanks to the webspace. The game has upped and now there is no room for mediocracy. Everyone has to excel, make good stuff, make good cinema. Audiences will not digest any crap that you make.

Having said that, as a viewer, what genres do you like to watch on the web?

Well, I love everything. I like almost all genres. Recently I have binged watched The Queen's Gambit Paatal Lok, Jaamtra, The Crown.

Are you scared to watch a film in a theatre?

No, I am not scared. I shot for my film Helmet for five days during the unlock phase. I am keeping myself as healthy as possible. So I will definitely watch a film at the theatre with the necessary protocols.

You are one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. How did you keep balance of your workout regime when the gyms were shut?

I worked out every day. I have space around my house, and I used to work out at home during the lockdown. I worked out in the sun as Vitamin D is good for the body. I ate well and ensured that I am active. I want to tell everyone that physical activity is essential for a healthy mind.

What are the parameters on which you select a project?

When I started doing movies, I would look at producing, directing, the cast and many such things. Today the most important thing that draws me towards the script is the story. Good storytelling, an intriguing and gripping tale is what I look for. We have fantastic actors today, he /she doesn't have to be a known person, everybody out there is so excellent. I look at the platform as when you put your hard work, it should reach out to maximum people. There are so many ingredients that go into making a good show.

